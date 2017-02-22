DSS and Project Management Institute (PMI) Team Up To Protect Consumers Against Publishing Fraud

ROCHESTER, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Document Security Systems, Inc. ( NYSE MKT : DSS), (DSS), a leader in anti-counterfeiting and authentication solutions today announced it has been selected by the Project Management Institute, Inc. (PMI), the world's leading not-for-profit professional membership association for the project, program and portfolio management profession to help secure its wide range of globally recognized Standards against counterfeiting and fraud.

Technology and globalization have contributed to a rise in counterfeiting of published materials. The proliferation of counterfeit textbooks and study guides often leaves consumers with outdated and incomplete materials. The poor quality poses a challenge since critical information is often missing. PMI is the publisher of A Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK® Guide) which is the preeminent global standard for project management. It provides project professionals with the fundamental practices needed to achieve organizational results and excellence in the practice of project management. As the publisher of global standards, PMI had concerns about unauthorized versions compromising the integrity and quality of the authentic version. Looking for a solution to protect consumers from purchasing faulty versions, PMI selected DSS and its Pantograph 4000™ product.

"We need to protect our customers and ensure they are purchasing a genuine version of the publication. At the same time, we don't want to affect the readability of the original text," said Donn Greenberg, PMI's Publisher. "We want to make sure customers have accurate information and not the counterfeit copies which are often sold online and easily mistaken as authentic. By making it more difficult to counterfeit, we help keep the fake versions out of the hands of customers. I believe that we will see an immediate and impactful reduction in counterfeits from the use of the DSS technology."

DSS's patented technologies have a long history protecting printed documents such as checks, coupons, and government issued identifications. Pantograph 4000 was developed based upon standard printing processes. The patented technology renders the original artwork useless on attempts to scan or copy it. When reproduction is attempted, Pantograph 4000 obscures the text with a message of the publisher's choosing thereby compromising the reproduction.

"As one of the nation's larger book printers we knew there was a growing need to protect intellectual property," said John Edwards, President and CEO of Edwards Brothers Malloy and one of the printers of the PMBOK® Guide. "The Pantograph integration into our systems went smoothly, allowing us to offer a valuable deterrent against counterfeiting and loss of revenue. We're excited to be able to make this new technology available to all of our publisher clients."

"Publishers are facing significant threats in the market," said Jeff Ronaldi, CEO of DSS. "Their intellectual property is being exploited and traditionally, there was not an easy way to fight it. Through our R&D efforts we were able to adapt Pantograph 4000 to maintain readability of the original art but with very strong anti-counterfeiting technology in place. We will extend our efforts for publishers with new innovations to fight fraud in electronic books and materials."

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

Project Management Institute is the world's leading not-for-profit professional membership association for the project, program and portfolio management profession. Founded in 1969, PMI delivers value for more than 2.9 million professionals working in nearly every country in the world through global advocacy, collaboration, education and research. PMI advances careers, improves organizational success and further matures the profession of project management through its globally recognized standards, certifications, resources, tools academic research, publications, professional development courses, and networking opportunities. As part of the PMI family, ProjectManagement.com and ProjectsAtWork.com create online global communities that deliver more resources, better tools, larger networks and broader perspectives. Visit us at www.PMI.org, www.facebook.com/PMInstitute and on Twitter @PMInstitute .

About Document Security Systems, Inc.

Document Security Systems, Inc.'s ( NYSE MKT : DSS) products and solutions are used by governments, corporations and financial institutions to defeat fraud and to protect brands and digital information from the expanding world-wide counterfeiting problem. DSS technologies help ensure the authenticity of both digital and physical financial instruments, identification documents, sensitive publications, brand packaging and websites.

DSS continually invests in research and development to meet the ever-changing security needs of its clients and offers licensing of its patented technologies. For more information on the AuthentiGuard™ Suite, please visit www.authentiguard.com. For more information on DSS and its subsidiaries, please visit www.dsssecure.com.

About Edwards Brothers Malloy, Inc.

Established in 1893, Edwards Brothers Malloy is a large book and journal manufacturer with nearly $100 million in annual sales. Its multiple offset and digital manufacturing locations, distribution partners, global distributed print network, and fulfillment capabilities combine to form a single print supply chain solution to help publishers print and deliver books and journals across the country and around the world with minimum cost and effort. For more information, visit www.edwardsbrothersmalloy.com.

