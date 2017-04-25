DT Research Rugged Tablet Awarded C1D2 Certification for Safe Operation in Potentially Hazardous Environments

DT301 Purpose-built Tablet Proven Safe to Use in Areas where Flammable Gases, Vapors and Liquids Could Exist

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - FDIC International 2017, April 25, 2017 - DT Research, the leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing solutions for vertical markets, today announced that its DT301 Rugged Tablet has been tested and Class 1 Division 2 Certified to operate safely in hazardous areas where flammable gases, vapors or liquids may be present within sufficient quantities to be explosive or ignitable. The C1D2 certification is recognized as the most widely accepted non-incendive standard in North America for products used in hazardous environments.

As mobile electronic devices become ubiquitous in workplaces across industries, C1D2 certification has become increasingly important to ensure the safety of all workers. Many work environments have both hazardous and non-hazardous areas. In these situations, despite policy and warning signs, there is a high potential that workers may accidentally carry a non-compliant mobile electronic device into a hazardous environment.

With the C1D2 certification, companies in many industries can be confident that the DT301 Rugged Tablet can be used safely in environments where ignitable concentrations of flammable gases, vapors or liquids might exist, such as aircraft hangers, chemical and gas handling areas, dry cleaning facilities, food processing, paint manufacturing and spraying facilities, petroleum and gas processing plants, military environments and textile mills.

"As a company specializing in purpose-built solutions for vertical markets, we strive to adhere to the highest standards required in a broad set of industries," said Daw Tsai Sc.D., president of DT Research. "We are proud to add the C1D2 certification to the robust features of the DT301 rugged tablet, making it a viable solution in many more environments."

As part of the certification, actual explosion tests were performed on the DT301 tablet where hazardous material not normally present in an explosive concentration may accidentally exist through rupture, breakage or unusual faulty operation.

CID2 certification ensures the DT301 Rugged Tablets have the following safety features:

Hermetically Sealed: Fusion sealed to bar against the entrance of external atmosphere.

Fusion sealed to bar against the entrance of external atmosphere. Non-incendive Circuit: Circuits that are not capable of igniting flammable gas-air or vapor-air through an arc or thermal effect produced under the intended operating conditions of the equipment.

Circuits that are not capable of igniting flammable gas-air or vapor-air through an arc or thermal effect produced under the intended operating conditions of the equipment. Non-incendive Component: The contacting mechanism for the component is constructed so that the component is incapable of igniting the specified flammable gas-air or vapor-air mixture.

The contacting mechanism for the component is constructed so that the component is incapable of igniting the specified flammable gas-air or vapor-air mixture. Non-incendive Equipment: The electrical/electronic circuitry is incapable, under normal operating conditions, of causing ignition of a specified flammable gas-air, vapor-air mixture due to arcing or thermal means.

The electrical/electronic circuitry is incapable, under normal operating conditions, of causing ignition of a specified flammable gas-air, vapor-air mixture due to arcing or thermal means. Non-sparking Apparatus: Apparatus that has no normally arcing parts or thermal effects capable of ignition.

Apparatus that has no normally arcing parts or thermal effects capable of ignition. Purged and Pressurized: The DT301 Rugged Tablets are purged with a protective gas at a sufficient flow and positive pressure to reduce the concentration of any flammable gas or vapor initially present to an acceptable level and pressurized with a protective gas at sufficient pressure to prevent the entrance of a flammable gas or vapor.

The DT301 Rugged Tablets will be showcased at the FDIC International conference the Lucas Oil Stadium exhibit hall booth 9745 April 27-29, 2017.

DT301 Rugged Tablet

The DT301 is a fanless tablet that weighs only 2.86 pounds with all options fully-integrated. The 10.1-inch display has 1920 x 1200 resolution and supports a capacitive touch stylus and a digital pen. Customers can choose either an Intel® 6th Generation Core™ i5 or Core™ i7 CPU with 8GB RAM running Microsoft® Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise OS or Windows® 7 Professional.

The DT301 takes full advantage of advanced Windows 10 IoT Enterprise OS security including Device Guard enterprise hardware and software security features that only allow the tablet to run trusted applications with TPM 2.0 support. The DT301 includes Lock Down features to protect against malicious users, which also provide a custom designed user experience and increase system reliability.

DT Research combines the Windows 10 IoT Enterprise software security with its proprietary hardware security, such as media sanitization option that supports both NSA and USA-AF/Navy/Army standards. Hardware security options also include camera privacy mode, instant blackout, as well as automatic Bluetooth, RFID and WiFi disable functions that can be pre-configured to turn off all radio capabilities under certain conditions.

Military Standard

The DT301 is fully ruggedized to meet the durability and security standards below:

IP65 Rated -- Water & Dust Resistant

MIL-STD-810G Certified -- Vibration and Shock Resistant; Altitude Tested Storage & Operation

MIL-STD-461F Certified -- EMI and EMC Tolerance

Operational in Extreme Temperatures (-4 F to 140 F)

NIST (National Institute of Standards & Technology) Compliant

Built-in Smart Card / CAC-card Full-slot Reader (enables multiple security level control)

Advanced data security with media sanitization (5220.22-M, USA-AF AFSSI 5020, USA Navy NAVSO P-5239-26, NSA Manual 130-2, USA-Army 380-19, NISPOMSUP Chap 8, Sect. 8-501 and NSA Manual 9-12 Standards)

4 Foot Drop Protection

Customizable Options

DT Research offers customizable options for the DT301 including an optimized OS, programmable buttons, and BIOS. Customers can choose to have the options below fully-integrated:

4G LTE

2D Barcode Scanner

Camera - 5 Megapixel front camera and 5 Megapixel back camera with LED flash

NFC/RFID 13.56MHz reader (ISO 15693 and 14443 A/B compliant)

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth

uBlox M8

About DT Research

DT Research™, an early Mobile Tablet pioneer and leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing systems for vertical markets, delivers the world's most comprehensive line of Rugged and Industrial-grade Tablets, Mobile POS Tablets, Digital Signage Systems and Medical Computing Solutions. DT Research products are uniquely designed with customizable built-in options assembled in California, providing customers with rapid time-to-market solutions. The DT Research family of products is based on embedded computing platforms that power secure, reliable and cost-effective computing. DT Research systems offer computing mobility within industrial and harsh environments through durable solutions with wireless connectivity, high-quality touch displays, and Windows® operating systems. More than 200 organizations across the globe rely on DT Research solutions in industries such as government, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, military, retail and warehousing. DT Research is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with offices in China and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.dtresearch.com and follow @dtresearch, #MobileTablets and #RuggedTablets.

DT Research and WebDT are trademarks of DT Research, Inc. All other brands and product names may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.