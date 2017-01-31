DT Research Rugged Tablets Uniquely Combat Data Security and Camera Vulnerabilities During Field Operations

First Rugged Tablet with Removable Encrypted SD Card Option Secures Sensitive Data and Innovative Secure Camera Controls Image Transmission

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - DistribuTECH 2017 - DT Research, the leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing solutions for vertical markets, today announced that enhancements to its DT311 Rugged Tablets will deliver unparalleled integrated hardware-software encryption capabilities with a secure camera option to address data security and image transmission vulnerabilities during field operations. The DT311 marks the first highly durable mobile tablet to protect utility and energy companies, government/military agencies, first responders and other field service organizations with removable encrypted data and camera security to guard against data loss or theft and control unwanted image transmission.

"Recent high-profile hacking incidents and data breaches underscore the widespread data security vulnerabilities that face government agencies and first responders, as well as many global companies," said Daw Tsai Sc.D., president of DT Research. "Organizations need to combat these vulnerabilities with innovative integrated software-hardware solutions. The new security capabilities in our DT311 Rugged Tablets demonstrate our commitment to continually raise the bar to protect our customers from security vulnerabilities."

Enhancements to the DT311 Rugged Tablets deliver unique integrated hardware-software security encryption and secure camera control in a highly durable, mobile tablet design. Additional upgrades to the DT311 Rugged Tablet line includes a 6th generation Skylake CPU for high performance, increased screen brightness to 800 NITS for superior viewing in sunlight, and a fanless design for increased durability.

Removable Encrypted Data - The DT311 will include an encrypted SD Card Slot that leverages software encryption from Windows 10 IoT Enterprise and TPM 2.0 to secure data. Users can remove sensitive data in an encrypted format to avoid theft and loss of data if the tablet is misplaced or stolen. The DT311 takes full advantage of advanced Windows 10 IoT Enterprise OS security including Device Guard enterprise hardware and software security features that only allow the tablet to run trusted applications with TPM 1.2 and 2.0 support. The DT311 includes Lock Down features to protect against malicious users, which also provide a custom designed user experience and increase system reliability.

Secure Camera - The DT311 will include a mechanical privacy shutter on the rear camera with software privacy control for both rear and front cameras. Users or the organization's IT department can shut the camera off in sensitive areas to ensure privacy and security. Organizations that want additional camera security can opt for a privacy shutter that requires opening with a screw, which provides an additional level of security.

The DT311 Rugged Tablet also combines the Windows 10 IoT Enterprise software security with other existing proprietary hardware security to support advanced data security with media sanitization that meets both NSA and USA-AF/Navy/Army standards: 5220.22-M, USA-AF AFSSI 5020, USA Navy NAVSO P-5239-26, NSA Manual 130-2, USA-Army 380-19, NISPOMSUP Chap 8, Sect. 8-501 and NSA Manual 9-12 Standards.

DT311 hardware security options also include instant blackout, as well as automatic Bluetooth, RFID and WiFi disable functions that can be pre-configured to turn off all radio capabilities under certain conditions.

Unlike fragile consumer-grade tablets, the DT311 Rugged Tablet is fully ruggedized and IP65 rated to meet high durability and security standards including MIL-STD-810G and MIL-STD-461F.

Enhancements to the DT311 line of tablets will be available in March 2017 from DT Research authorized resellers and partners. For more information, go to http://www.dtresearch.com/Industry/products/Rugged-Tablet.html.

About DT Research

DT Research™ is an early Mobile Tablet pioneer and leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing systems for vertical markets. The company delivers the world's most comprehensive line of Rugged and Industrial-grade Tablets, Mobile POS Tablets, Digital Signage Systems and Medical Computing Solutions. DT Research products are uniquely designed with customizable built-in options assembled in California, providing customers with rapid time-to-market solutions. The DT Research family of products is based on embedded computing platforms that power secure, reliable and cost-effective computing. DT Research systems offer computing mobility within industrial and harsh environments through durable solutions with wireless connectivity, high-quality touch displays, and Windows® operating systems. More than 200 organizations across the globe rely on DT Research solutions in industries such as government, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, military, retail and warehousing. DT Research is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with offices in China and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.dtresearch.com or follow @dtresearch, #MobileTablets and #RuggedTablets.

