Dtex Systems and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Powerful User Behavior Intelligence Solution to Government Sector

Carahsoft Accelerates Access to Comprehensive Insider Threat Detection for Public Sector, Strengthens Security Portfolio with Addition of Dtex User Behavior Intelligence Platform

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Dtex Systems™, a leading insider threat detection provider, today announced that it has signed a partner agreement with Carahsoft Technology Corp., the trusted government IT solutions provider and a top-ranked General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule Contract holder. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will enable delivery of the Dtex Advanced User Behavior Intelligence Platform, a lightweight, scalable solution combining endpoint-based user visibility with adaptive analytics, to the public sector and reseller ecosystem via Carahsoft's GSA Schedule 70 and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) contracts.

Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of software manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

"Carahsoft is a highly respected, trusted industry leader and we are excited to work together to protect government organizations from the potentially devastating effects of data loss and data breach," said Christy Wyatt, CEO of Dtex Systems. "Insiders represent one of the most critical and increasingly complex cybersecurity threats to both the public and private sector -- and they are demanding an approach that goes far beyond traditional network defenses and legacy security solutions. The U.S. government organizations that will stay ahead of insider threats are those that put a direct focus on building a contextual understanding of user behavior and emphasize the importance of balancing collective security interests with individual privacy."

"We are thrilled to add Dtex to the Carahsoft ecosystem and welcome them to the Carahsoft family," said Brian O'Donnell, Vice President of Sales at Carahsoft. "Cybersecurity challenges represent one of the most pressing issues facing the public sector and we are committed to enabling our reseller partners and government organizations with the most advanced and innovative technologies available."

Recognized as a pioneer in insider threat detection, Dtex understands the wide range of insider threat types -- including negligent users, malicious actors, and outside infiltrators -- and is tuned to pinpoint them with greater accuracy than legacy enterprise security vendors without compromising user privacy or productivity. With the industry's most comprehensive library of thousands of known user threat behavior patterns -- enhanced with advanced risk modeling and combined risk scoring -- the Dtex Advanced User Behavior Intelligence Platform can identify abnormal user behavior and provide contextual insights that help inform action.

To ensure visibility into user activity without impeding user productivity, Dtex employs an ultra-lightweight data collection method that can be deployed in just hours with no network impact. The platform also provides anonymization capabilities to strip metadata of any identifying information to maintain user privacy, deeming it suitable for use even under the strictest privacy laws and within the most sensitive government and public sector environments.

About Dtex Systems

Dtex Systems arms enterprises across the globe with revolutionary technology to protect against user threats, data breaches, and outsider infiltration. As the only solution combining unparalleled endpoint visibility with advanced analytics, Dtex is able to pinpoint threats with greater accuracy than traditional security methods without adversely impacting user productivity. In 2015, Dtex secured $15 million in Series A funding led by Norwest Venture Partners and Wing Ventures. To learn more, visit www.dtexsystems.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is the trusted Government IT solutions provider. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators, and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, Symantec, Veritas, EMC, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, HPE Software, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer, and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and SmartCEO. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.