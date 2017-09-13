Dtex Systems Named "User Behavior Analytics Platform of the Year" in 2017 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

Platform Recognized for Providing Visibility and Actionable Insights That Protect the Enterprise Against Insider Threats

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - Dtex Systems™, a leader in user behavior intelligence and insider threat detection, announced today that its Advanced User Behavior Intelligence Platform won "User Behavior Analytics Platform of the Year" in the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards. The Awards recognize the world's best information security companies, products and people.

Dtex Systems' Advanced User Behavior Intelligence Platform is recognized for its capabilities that enable security teams to determine exactly how sensitive data and valuable IP leave an organization. The platform combines endpoint-based user visibility with adaptive analytics to detect and fight data breaches, insider threats and outsider infiltration while also maintaining individual privacy.

In June, the company announced the addition of several new notable features and capabilities to its platform, including:

Anonymization capabilities that help enterprises worldwide comply with GDPR and other strict regulatory policies

A new software package that can be easily installed onto existing operating systems that allows for more control and compliance in highly regulated environments

Advanced data classification techniques to generate accurate and intelligent metadata that enables faster and comprehensive analytics for detecting complex user behavior

Additional scalability, which increases the number of endpoints supported by a single Dtex Analytics Server

"We're honored that our platform was named a winner by the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards," said Christy Wyatt, CEO, Dtex Systems. "One of the largest drivers of data breaches in modern cybersecurity is the insider threat. With the Dtex Advanced User Behavior Intelligence Platform, we aim to protect critical infrastructure and assets from negligent or malicious insiders by equipping security teams with complete visibility into user behaviors. This award validates the work our entire team has put into continually improving and evolving the product to better fit the security needs of the enterprise."

