Dtex Systems Recognized by Multiple Leading Cybersecurity Influencers

Company's Innovation in Insider Threat Detection Garners Numerous Accolades from Cyber Defense Magazine, Info Security Product Guide and Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - Dtex Systems, a leader in insider threat detection and defense, today announced that the company received several honors that recognize the most innovative companies and solutions for contributions to the global cybersecurity community. As an organization that continuously assesses and addresses the latest trends in cybersecurity through product innovation, Dtex was recognized for the following:

The Cyber Defense Magazine Infosec Awards: The Dtex User Threat Platform was named the "Leader in Insider Threat Detection Solutions" for its innovative combination of endpoint visibility and adaptive analytics used to determine how sensitive data and valuable intellectual property left enterprise organizations and from which endpoint to address threats at the source.

Info Security Products Guide's Global Excellence Awards: Dtex was named a silver winner in the "Best Security Company (Services)" category for its continued company growth, excellent leadership team and comprehensive insider threat detection platform, which has earned the trust of global organizations such as Aston Martin Racing, Eni/Saipem and Allianz.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards: Sponsored by the 300,000-plus member LinkedIn Information Security Community, Dtex was distinguished as a finalist in the "Best Cybersecurity Company" for solving the challenges faced by enterprise security teams as they adapt to increasingly blurred security perimeters.

"It is an honor to be recognized as one of the leading companies in insider threat detection by these highly-regarded organizations and publications," said Christy Wyatt, CEO of Dtex Systems. "These accolades underscore the critical nature of insider threats in the enterprise, as well as the growing need to mitigate these threats with advanced user behavior intelligence. It's clear that organizations need a deeper contextual understanding of user behavior to protect themselves and the Dtex team is committed to delivering these capabilities as the landscape continues to evolve."

About Dtex Systems

Dtex Systems arms enterprises across the globe with revolutionary technology to protect against user threats, data breaches, and outsider infiltration. As the only solution combining unparalleled endpoint visibility with advanced analytics, Dtex can pinpoint threats with greater accuracy than traditional security methods without adversely impacting user productivity. In 2015, Dtex secured $15 million in Series A funding led by Norwest Venture Partners and Wing Ventures. To learn more, visit www.dtexsystems.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting edge knowledge, real world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences and our paid subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com.

About Info Security Products Guide

Info Security Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow's technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping info security and market research reports that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. The Info Security Products Guide Global Excellence Awards recognize and honor excellence in all areas of information security. To learn more, visit www.infosecurityproductsguide.com and stay secured.

About The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an annual competition honoring individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security.