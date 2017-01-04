Duane Parnham Announces Investment in Broadway Gold Mining

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 4, 2017) - Mr. Duane Parnham announces that in a series of transactions dating from October 17, 2016 to January 4, 2017 he acquired ownership of 1,976,167 common shares of Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. ("Broadway") at an average price of $0.11 per share.

The 1,976,167 shares represent 5.95% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Broadway on a non-diluted basis. As of the date hereof, Mr. Parnham owns and controls 1,976,167 common shares, 500,000 stock options and 1,741,667 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") of Broadway, representing approximately 11.9% on a fully-diluted basis.

Mr. Parnham, the current Chairman of Broadway, has acquired the shares for investment purposes and takes a long-term view of the investment. He may acquire additional shares either on the open market or through private placements or sell the shares either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of investment plans and/or other relevant factors.

Broadway is located at 595 Howe St Suite 507, Vancouver, BC V6C 2T5. A copy of Mr. Parnham's early warning report will appear with Broadway's documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact: Duane Parnham 277 Lakeshore Road W Unit 403 Oakville, Ontario L6J 6J3 Tel: 289 837 1166

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of The TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.