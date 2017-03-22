Dubai Police Transforms Non-Emergency Communications with Avaya

All non-emergency numbers unified under one toll-free number -- 901 -- to allow Dubai Police to better serve public

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Dubai Police are making life easier and safer for members of the public, with the support of Avaya. Citizens, residents and visitors to Dubai will be able to access non-emergency police services via a single toll-free number, with one point of contact for voice and social media interactions, after Dubai Police completes a project with Avaya to transform its communication capabilities.

Alongside channel partner Connect IT, Avaya is delivering a complete customer experience transformation for Dubai Police by upgrading the force to the latest Avaya Aura communications platform. Members of the public will be able to contact Dubai Police using the 901 toll-free number, and also communicate with workers on social media platforms, speeding up response times and allowing police officers to receive information more efficiently.

The project will use Avaya Aura to unify all Dubai Police branches, delivering voice, video, data and web communications applications and services to officers and other employees, whether they are at a desk or patrolling the streets. The new communications system will provide staff with the ability to conference, share and view video, as well as other collaboration tools.

Quotes:

"This communications upgrade will allow us to serve the public better and make Dubai a safer, happier environment. By combining non-emergency services under the 901 number, residents and visitors will be able to contact Dubai Police more easily, and by adding social media support, we can speed up response times and make services even more accessible."

Major Engineer Obaid Salem Bin Ghelaita, Dubai Police

"Building on the vision of our national leadership to lead the world when it comes to advanced citizen and resident services and truly make this the happiest place to live and visit, we have identified the Avaya Aura solution as the right platform on which to transform our communication and customer-service capabilities. With a greatly-enhanced non-emergency contact center, we will be able to provide a more advanced, innovative service to Dubai's public."

Captain Adil Saleh Al-Ali, Dubai Police

"Dubai has repeatedly shown the way that government can drive an innovation agenda. Departments such as Dubai Police have consistently been at the forefront of adopting advanced technologies with a view to improving their own service capabilities. This customer experience transformation project will provide new governance models for a modern, digital world, and we are proud to work with them in realizing this vision."

Mohammed Areff, Vice President, Middle East, Africa, Turkey, Avaya

"This new communications platform will enable Dubai Police to handle non-emergency calls with unprecedented efficiency, and ensure superior customer experiences every time. Working on this project with Dubai Police and Avaya has been a journey of discovery about what can be achieved when everybody is aligned on the same objectives -- to deliver outstanding results and make Dubai a happier place to live."

Ramzi Abi Saleh, Country Manager, Connect IT

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking -- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should" or "will" or other similar terminology. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to Avaya's filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. Avaya disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Follow Avaya on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and the Avaya Connected Blog.