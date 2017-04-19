A. Duie Pyle Recognized with Highest Honor in Fleet Safety by Trucking Association of New York

Winners chosen based on superior safety performance within the state

WEST CHESTER, PA--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider in asset and non-asset-based transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, was awarded the 2017 Grand Trophy for Safety at the NYS Truck Safety and Education Symposium event held in Saratoga Springs, NY.

Consideration for the honor began with truck safety performance rankings in six divisions. Pyle ranked first in the Long-Haul/Truckload Division - Medium Class category and second in the Pickup and Delivery - Large Class category based on 2016 safety results.

New York officials selected as judges by the Trucking Association of New York (TANY) then reviewed division winner safety programs, taking into consideration everything from training to onboard safety technology. Officials identified the single best among the best and honored Pyle with this year's Grand Trophy at the annual Symposium.

Pyle's program is process driven and uses technology to leverage success. "Our team is proud to receive such a prestigious safety award. We remain fully committed to continual improvement," said Pete Dannecker, Vice President of Risk and Integrated Resources at A. Duie Pyle. "We prioritize exceptional service to our customers while assuring a safe and productive workplace for all of our employees."

"This award recognizes fleets that have the best record of safe operation in the state, and Pyle consistently meets and exceeds those expectations," said Kendra Hems, President of the Trucking Association of New York. "We're pleased to award this year's Grand Trophy to A. Duie Pyle because of the company's effort and dedication to safety."

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is the Northeast's premier transportation and logistics provider with extended Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) service coverage through established partnerships into the Southeast, Midwest and Canada. A family-owned and operated business for more than 93 years, A. Duie Pyle provides a complete range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 22 LTL and TL service centers and 9 warehouses strategically located throughout the region. A. Duie Pyle's Customized Solutions Group provides a variety of asset and non-asset based supply chain solutions, including specialized truckload services through its Truckload fleet and its Brokerage division, integrated Warehousing & Distribution services with more than 2.2 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space at 9 locations in Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania and dedicated and quasi-dedicated fleet operations. A. Duie Pyle's depth of resources and diverse capabilities enable customers to strategically source multiple supply chain solutions.