SOURCE: Duke Realty Corporation
January 20, 2017 16:12 ET
INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - January 20, 2017) - Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) announces the income tax characteristics of its 2016 common share dividends. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Duke Realty Corporation's dividends.
Common Share Dividends:Ticker Symbol DRE, CUSIP # 264411505
For corporate shareholders, the Section 291(a) preference item is 4.9511% of total dividend distributions. The company did not incur any foreign taxes in 2016. For purposes of satisfying U.S. federal income tax withholding obligations under Section 1.1445-8 of the federal income tax regulations with respect to payments to foreign shareholders, Duke Realty Corporation characterizes the long-term capital gain portion of the dividends, including the Unrecaptured Section 1250 gain, described above as capital gain dividends.
About Duke Realty Corporation
Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates 138 million rentable square feet of industrial and medical office assets in 21 major U.S. metropolitan areas. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P MidCap 400 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at dukerealty.com.
Investor Relations Contact: Ron Hubbard (317) 808-6060 Tax Contact:Tracy D. Swearingen(317) 808-6133
Investor Relations Contact: Ron Hubbard (317) 808-6060 Tax Contact:Tracy D. Swearingen(317) 808-6133
See all RSS Newsfeeds