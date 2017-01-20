INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - January 20, 2017) - Duke Realty Corporation ( NYSE : DRE) announces the income tax characteristics of its 2016 common share dividends. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Duke Realty Corporation's dividends.

Common Share Dividends:

Ticker Symbol DRE, CUSIP # 264411505

Payment Date Total 2016

Distribution

Per Share

Total

Ordinary

Dividends

Total Capital

Gain

Distribution

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain (1) Nondividend Distributions

Form 1099-DIV

Box Number 1a 2a 2b 3 2/29/16 0.180000 0.132792 0.047208 0.047208 0.000000 5/31/16 0.180000 0.132792 0.047208 0.047208 0.000000 8/31/16 0.180000 0.132792 0.047208 0.047208 0.000000 11/30/16 0.190000 0.131857 0.039245 0.039245 0.018898 2016 Totals $0.730000 $0.530233 $0.180869 $0.180869 $0.018898 Percentage 100.0000% 72.6347% 24.7765% 2.5888% (1) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Capital Gain Distribution amount reported in box 2a of Form 1099-DIV.

For corporate shareholders, the Section 291(a) preference item is 4.9511% of total dividend distributions. The company did not incur any foreign taxes in 2016. For purposes of satisfying U.S. federal income tax withholding obligations under Section 1.1445-8 of the federal income tax regulations with respect to payments to foreign shareholders, Duke Realty Corporation characterizes the long-term capital gain portion of the dividends, including the Unrecaptured Section 1250 gain, described above as capital gain dividends.

About Duke Realty Corporation

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates 138 million rentable square feet of industrial and medical office assets in 21 major U.S. metropolitan areas. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P MidCap 400 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at dukerealty.com.