January 20, 2017 16:12 ET

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Announces the Income Tax Characteristics of its 2016 Common Share Dividends

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - January 20, 2017) - Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) announces the income tax characteristics of its 2016 common share dividends. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Duke Realty Corporation's dividends.

Common Share Dividends:
Ticker Symbol DRE, CUSIP # 264411505

                
Payment Date  Total 2016
Distribution
Per Share
  Total
Ordinary
Dividends
  Total Capital
Gain
Distribution
  Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain (1)		  Nondividend Distributions
                
Form 1099-DIV
Box Number		     1a  2a  2b  3
2/29/16  0.180000  0.132792  0.047208  0.047208  0.000000
5/31/16  0.180000  0.132792  0.047208  0.047208  0.000000
8/31/16  0.180000  0.132792  0.047208  0.047208  0.000000
11/30/16  0.190000  0.131857  0.039245  0.039245  0.018898
2016 Totals  $0.730000  $0.530233  $0.180869  $0.180869  $0.018898
Percentage  100.0000%  72.6347%  24.7765%     2.5888%
 
(1) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Capital Gain Distribution amount reported in box 2a of Form 1099-DIV.

For corporate shareholders, the Section 291(a) preference item is 4.9511% of total dividend distributions. The company did not incur any foreign taxes in 2016. For purposes of satisfying U.S. federal income tax withholding obligations under Section 1.1445-8 of the federal income tax regulations with respect to payments to foreign shareholders, Duke Realty Corporation characterizes the long-term capital gain portion of the dividends, including the Unrecaptured Section 1250 gain, described above as capital gain dividends.

About Duke Realty Corporation

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates 138 million rentable square feet of industrial and medical office assets in 21 major U.S. metropolitan areas. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P MidCap 400 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at dukerealty.com.

Contact Information

  • Investor Relations Contact:

    Ron Hubbard
    (317) 808-6060

    Tax Contact:

    Tracy D. Swearingen
    (317) 808-6133

