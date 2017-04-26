Duke Realty Reports First Quarter 2017 Results

In-Service Occupancy of 97.7 Percent $278 Million of 76 Percent Pre-Leased Development Starts 23.5 Percent Rent Growth on Leases 2017 Guidance Updated

Duke Realty Corporation ( NYSE : DRE), a leading industrial and medical office property REIT, today reported results for the first quarter of 2017.

Quarterly Highlights

Net income per diluted share was $0.20 for the quarter. Funds from Operations ("FFO") per diluted share, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), was $0.32 for the quarter while Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") per diluted share was also $0.32 for the quarter.

Portfolio operating performance:

- Total in-service occupancy at March 31, 2017 of 97.7 percent compared to 97.5 percent at December 31, 2016 and 95.7 percent at March 31, 2016

- In-service occupancy in the bulk distribution portfolio at March 31, 2017 of 97.9 percent compared to 97.7 percent at December 31, 2016 and 95.7 percent at March 31, 2016

- In-service occupancy in the medical office portfolio of 94.3 percent at March 31, 2017 compared to 95.3 percent at December 31, 2016 and 95.6 percent at March 31, 2016. Medical office occupancy slightly decreased due to development properties, which were not fully leased, being placed in service in the first quarter.

- Total occupancy, including properties under development, of 95.8 percent at March 31, 2017 compared to 95.6 percent at December 31, 2016 and 94.7 percent at March 31, 2016

- Tenant retention of 84 percent for the quarter

- Same-property net operating income growth of 5.2 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2016

- Total leasing activity of 5.5 million square feet for the quarter

- Overall rent growth on new and renewal leases of 23.5 percent for the quarter

Successful execution of capital transactions:

- Completed $115 million of non-strategic building and land dispositions during the quarter

- Completed $115 million of acquisitions of five bulk industrial buildings and one medical office property during the quarter

Jim Connor, President and CEO, said, "We increased in-service occupancy to 97.7 percent, which exceeded the record-high level of in-service occupancy that was achieved at December 31, 2016. Although we believe we have reached peak occupancy, we expect in-service occupancy to continue at very high levels through the rest of 2017. Same-property net operating income growth continued at a strong pace, increasing by 5.2 percent, while combined rent growth on new second generation leases and renewals totaled 23.5 percent for the quarter."

Financial Performance

A complete reconciliation, in dollars and per share amounts, of net income to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, as well as to Core FFO, is included in the financial tables included in this release. The following table reconciles diluted income per common share to diluted FFO per share, as defined by NAREIT, and to diluted Core FFO per share as measured by the company for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016:

Three Months Ended March 31 2017 2016 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.12 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 0.23 0.22 Gains on depreciable property sales (0.10 ) (0.04 ) Share of reconciling items from joint ventures — (0.04 ) FFO per share - diluted, as defined by NAREIT $ 0.32 $ 0.26 Adjustments: Gains on land sales — — Loss on debt extinguishment — — Land impairment charges — 0.02 Acquisition-related activity — — Core FFO per share – diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.28

Net income was $0.20 per diluted share, or $71 million, for the first quarter of 2017 compared to $0.12 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2016. The increase from the first quarter of 2016 was primarily attributable to increased gains on the sale of depreciable properties.

FFO, as defined by NAREIT, was $0.32 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2017, or $117 million, compared to $0.26 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2016. The increase to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, per diluted share was due to lease buyout income of $9.6 million recognized in the first quarter of 2017 related to one of our few remaining suburban office properties, land impairment charges recognized during the first quarter of 2016, improved operational performance and lower interest expense that resulted from reducing leverage and refinancing higher rate debt throughout 2016, all partially offset by $2.1 million of tax expense related to the lease buyout.

Core FFO was $0.32 per diluted share, or $115 million, for the first quarter of 2017 compared to $0.28 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2016. Aside from land impairment charges, Core FFO was impacted by the same factors driving the increase in FFO, as defined by NAREIT.

Real Estate Investment Activity

Development

Mr. Connor further stated, "We started $278 million of developments, which were 76 percent pre-leased in total and we finished the quarter with a development pipeline totaling 11.0 million square feet with total expected project costs of $875 million, that was 73 percent pre-leased in total. As reflected in our updated 2017 guidance, we expect to continue development activities at a robust pace through the rest of 2017 while maintaining a high pre-leasing level."

The first quarter included the following development activity:

Wholly Owned Properties

During the quarter, the company started $232 million of wholly owned bulk industrial development projects totaling 2.9 million square feet, which were 72 percent pre-leased in total. These wholly owned development starts were comprised of six new industrial developments, which included a 100 percent pre-leased project in Houston totaling one million square feet, a 100 percent pre-leased project in Southern California totaling 477,000 square feet, a 100 percent pre-leased project in Dallas totaling 557,000 square feet and three speculative projects in other markets totaling 803,000 square feet.

The company also started a wholly owned medical office project during the quarter, totaling 99,000 square feet, which was 100 percent pre-leased.

Three industrial projects totaling 965,000 square feet, which were 100 percent leased, were placed in service during the quarter. Two medical office projects, totaling 182,000 square feet, which were 67 percent leased in total, were also placed in service during the quarter.

Joint Venture Properties

During the quarter, a 50 percent-owned joint venture started a 251,000 square foot bulk industrial product in Indianapolis, which was 100 percent pre-leased, while another 50 percent-owned joint venture started a 192,000 square foot bulk industrial project in Columbus, which was initially approved as a 26 percent pre-leased project but was subsequently fully pre-leased.

A 708,000 square foot speculative industrial project in Indianapolis was placed in service during the quarter by a 50 percent-owned joint venture.

Acquisitions

The company acquired four recently completed bulk industrial properties in Southern California, totaling 752,000 square feet. Three of the four properties were 100 percent leased, while one of the four properties was acquired vacant but fully leased shortly after acquisition.

The company also acquired a 100 percent leased, 225,000 square foot, recently completed industrial property in Atlanta and a 100 percent leased 71,000 square foot medical office property.

Building Dispositions

Building dispositions totaled $90 million in the first quarter and included the following:

Wholly Owned Properties

A five-building portfolio of suburban office properties in Indianapolis, which was 96 percent leased and totaled 548,000 square feet

A 446,500 square foot, 100 percent leased non-strategic industrial property, which was our sole property in Kansas City

Joint Venture Properties

A 159,000 square foot non-strategic industrial property in Dallas, which was 100 percent leased

Distributions Declared

The company's board of directors declared a quarterly cash distribution on its common stock of $0.19 per share, or $0.76 per share on an annualized basis. The first quarter dividend will be payable on May 31, 2017 to shareholders of record on May 16, 2017.

2017 Earnings Guidance

A reconciliation of the company's per share guidance for diluted net income per common share to FFO, as defined by NAREIT and to Core FFO is included in the financial tables to this release. The company revised its guidance for net income to $0.68 to $0.87 per diluted share from its previous guidance of $0.38 to $0.59 per diluted share. The company revised its guidance for FFO, as defined by NAREIT, to $1.23 to $1.33 per diluted share from its previous guidance of $1.18 to $1.30 and also revised its guidance for Core FFO to $1.24 to $1.30 per diluted share from its previous range of $1.21 to $1.27 per diluted share. The company revised its guidance for the range of growth in adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), on a share adjusted basis, to a range of 4.7 percent to 10.3 percent from the previous range of 1.9 percent to 7.5 percent.

Key changes to the assumptions underlying this updated guidance are as follows:

The estimate for acquisitions was increased to a range of $100 million to $150 million from the previous range of $50 million to $100 million;

The estimate for dispositions was increased to a range of $300 million to $500 million from the previous range of $150 million to $350 million;

The estimate for development starts was increased to a range of $500 million to $700 million from the previous range of $450 million to $650 million.

More specific assumptions and components of our 2017 guidance will be available by 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time today through the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

FFO and AFFO Reporting Definitions

FFO: FFO is computed in accordance with standards established by NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as net income (loss) excluding gains (losses) on sales of depreciable property, impairment charges related to depreciable real estate assets; plus real estate related depreciation and amortization, and after similar adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures. The company believes FFO to be most directly comparable to net income as defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The company believes that FFO should be examined in conjunction with net income (as defined by GAAP) as presented in the financial statements accompanying this release. FFO does not represent a measure of liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available for the company's cash needs, including the company's ability to make cash distributions to shareholders.

Core FFO: Core FFO is computed as FFO adjusted for certain items that are generally non-cash in nature and that materially distort the comparative measurement of company performance over time. The adjustments include gains on sale of undeveloped land, impairment charges not related to depreciable real estate assets, tax expenses or benefits related to (i) changes in deferred tax asset valuation allowances, (ii) changes in tax exposure accruals that were established as the result of the adoption of new accounting principles, or (iii) taxable income (loss) related to other items excluded from FFO or Core FFO (collectively referred to as "other income tax items"), gains (losses) on debt transactions, gains (losses) on and related costs of acquisitions, gains on sale of merchant buildings, promote income and severance charges related to major overhead restructuring activities. Although the company's calculation of Core FFO differs from NAREIT's definition of FFO and may not be comparable to that of other REITs and real estate companies, the company believes it provides a meaningful supplemental measure of its operating performance.

AFFO: AFFO is a supplemental performance measure defined by the company as Core FFO (as defined above), less recurring building improvements and total second generation capital expenditures (the leasing of vacant space that had previously been under lease by the company is referred to as second generation lease activity) related to leases commencing during the reporting period and adjusted for certain non-cash items including straight line rental income and expense, non-cash components of interest expense and stock compensation expense, and after similar adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

Same-Property Performance

The company includes same-property net operating income growth as a property-level supplemental measure of performance. The company utilizes same-property net operating income growth as a supplemental measure to evaluate property-level performance, and jointly-controlled properties are included at the company's ownership percentage.

A reconciliation of net income from continuing operations to same property net operating income is included in the financial tables to this release. A description of the properties that are excluded from the company's same-property net operating income measure is included on page 19 of its March 31, 2017 supplemental information.

About Duke Realty Corporation

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 142 million rentable square feet of industrial, medical office and other non core assets in 21 major U.S. metropolitan areas. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P MidCap 400 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

First Quarter Earnings Call and Supplemental Information

Duke Realty Corporation is hosting a conference call tomorrow, April 27, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. ET to discuss its first quarter operating results. All investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to the call. Access is available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

A copy of the company's supplemental information will be available by 6:00 p.m. ET today through the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Duke Realty Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 2016 Revenues: Rental and related revenue $ 217,915 $ 201,803 General contractor and service fee revenue 9,399 23,151 227,314 224,954 Expenses: Rental expenses 25,271 29,278 Real estate taxes 32,473 29,627 General contractor and other services expenses 7,624 20,920 Depreciation and amortization 81,557 77,798 146,925 157,623 Other operating activities: Equity in earnings of unconsolidated companies 4,749 21,860 Gain on sale of properties 37,046 15,577 Gain on land sales 1,505 130 Other operating expenses (738 ) (1,237 ) Impairment charges (859 ) (6,405 ) General and administrative expenses (19,232 ) (18,098 ) 22,471 11,827 Operating income 102,860 79,158 Other income (expenses): Interest and other income, net 533 2,523 Interest expense (30,505 ) (37,730 ) Gain on debt extinguishment 25 - Acquisition-related activity - (3 ) Income from continuing operations, before income taxes 72,913 43,948 Income tax expense (2,132 ) (343 ) Income from continuing operations 70,781 43,605 Discontinued operations: Income before gain on sales - 237 Gain on sale of depreciable properties, net of tax - (86 ) Income from discontinued operations - 151 Net income 70,781 43,756 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (581 ) (449 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 70,200 $ 43,307 Basic net income per common share: Continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 0.20 $ 0.12 Diluted net income per common share: Continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 0.20 $ 0.12

Duke Realty Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited and in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2017 2016 Assets Real estate investments: Real estate assets $ 6,592,579 $ 6,482,155 Construction in progress 441,058 347,193 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated companies 192,709 197,807 Undeveloped land 217,017 237,436 7,443,363 7,264,591 Accumulated depreciation (1,325,431 ) (1,283,629 ) Net real estate investments 6,117,932 5,980,962 Real estate investments and other assets held-for-sale 81,563 51,627 Cash and cash equivalents 13,389 12,639 Accounts receivable, net 19,089 20,373 Straight-line rents receivable, net 116,083 115,922 Receivables on construction contracts, including retentions 5,001 10,441 Deferred leasing and other costs, net 338,733 342,263 Escrow deposits and other assets 266,720 237,775 $ 6,958,510 $ 6,772,002 Liabilities and Equity Indebtedness: Secured debt, net of deferred financing costs $ 366,238 $ 383,725 Unsecured debt, net of deferred financing costs 2,477,024 2,476,752 Unsecured line of credit 237,000 48,000 3,080,262 2,908,477 Liabilities related to real estate investments held-for-sale 2,708 1,661 Construction payables and amounts due subcontractors, including retentions 67,004 53,742 Accrued real estate taxes 69,823 73,190 Accrued interest 28,865 23,633 Other liabilities 168,583 178,186 Tenant security deposits and prepaid rents 43,385 39,820 Total liabilities 3,460,630 3,278,709 Shareholders' equity: Common shares 3,556 3,548 Additional paid-in-capital 5,191,389 5,192,011 Accumulated other comprehensive income 426 682 Distributions in excess of net income (1,728,170 ) (1,730,423 ) Total shareholders' equity 3,467,201 3,465,818 Noncontrolling interests 30,679 27,475 Total equity 3,497,880 3,493,293 $ 6,958,510 $ 6,772,002

Duke Realty Corporation and Subsidiaries Summary of EPS, FFO and AFFO Three Months Ended March 31 (Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) 2017 2016



Amount Wtd.

Avg.

Shares

Per

Share



Amount Wtd.

Avg.

Shares

Per

Share Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 70,200 $ 43,307 Less: dividends on participating securities (542 ) (584 ) Net income per common share- basic 69,658 355,282 $ 0.20 42,723 345,665 $ 0.12 Add back: Noncontrolling interest in earnings of unitholders 652 3,316 438 3,498 Other potentially dilutive securities 305 2,102 - 511 Net income attributable to common shareholders- diluted $ 70,615 360,700 $ 0.20 $ 43,161 349,674 $ 0.12 Reconciliation to funds from operations ("FFO") Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 70,200 355,282 $ 43,307 345,665 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 81,557 77,798 Company share of joint venture depreciation, amortization and other 2,495 3,639 Impairment charges - depreciable property 859 - Gains on depreciable property sales - wholly owned, discontinued operations - 86 Gains on depreciable property sales - wholly owned, continuing operations (37,046 ) (15,577 ) Income tax expense triggered by depreciable property sales - 343 Gains on depreciable property sales - joint ventures (1,798 ) (17,942 ) Noncontrolling interest share of adjustments (427 ) (484 ) NAREIT FFO attributable to common shareholders - basic 115,840 355,282 $ 0.33 91,170 345,665 $ 0.26 Noncontrolling interest in income of unitholders 652 3,316 438 3,498 Noncontrolling interest share of adjustments 427 484 Other potentially dilutive securities 3,163 3,279 NAREIT FFO attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 116,919 361,761 $ 0.32 $ 92,092 352,442 $ 0.26 Gain on land sales, including share of joint ventures (1,505 ) (130 ) Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment, including share of joint ventures (25 ) 1,592 Land impairment charges - 6,405 Acquisition-related activity - 3 Core FFO attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 115,389 361,761 $ 0.32 $ 99,962 352,442 $ 0.28 Adjusted FFO Core FFO - diluted $ 115,389 361,761 $ 0.32 $ 99,962 352,442 $ 0.28 Adjustments: Straight-line rental income and expense (3,319 ) (3,711 ) Amortization of above/below market rents and concessions 542 634 Stock based compensation expense 10,480 10,378 Noncash interest expense 1,555 1,458 Second generation tenant improvements (2,812 ) (8,017 ) Second generation leasing commissions (2,409 ) (9,798 ) Building improvements (1,244 ) (521 ) Adjusted FFO - diluted $ 118,182 361,761 $ 90,385 352,442