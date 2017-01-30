DunAn Microstaq Introduces Production Level MEMS Based High Capacity Modular Silicon Expansion Valve

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - DunAn Microstaq, Inc. (DMQ) will be introducing the production version of its High Capacity Modular Silicon Expansion Valve (HC-MSEV) in January 2017. Samples will be featured at the company show booth (#N9531) at the 2017 AHR EXPO.

From the prototype launch in May of 2016, the HC-MSEV achieved high demand and positive feedback from customer system level evaluation. The valve is the fastest responding refrigerant expansion valve that provides precise superheat control for the commercial HVAC and refrigeration industry.

The production HC-MSEV now has a broader range of cooling capacity from 10 to 25 tons (R-410A). Its unique packaging design allows the capability to achieve multiple cooling capacities through the use of spool cartridges within the same size valve housing. This new feature will allow OEMS to meet their needs to purchase minimal or reduced number of SKUs and a single footprint valve for multiple different capacities system integration. The new forged valve housing is now 50% less in weight compared to the prototype version. This has brought the overall cost of the product to a competitive pricing level.

The HC-MSEV brings the same benefits and functionality as the original Modular Silicon Expansion Valve (MSEV) applied to higher ranges of cooling capacities. It is a MEMS based electronic expansion valve that is a normally closed, one directional flow valve. It provides precise superheat control and quick refrigerant mass flow adjustments through a closed loop control methodology using the same Universal SuperHeat Controller (USHC).

DMQ specializes in MEMS (microelectromechanical systems) valve and flow control technology. The company originally introduced the Modular Silicon Expansion Valve (MSEV) addressing applications from sub 1 to 5 tons (R-410A) of cooling capacity. The highly precise refrigerant flow control and fast response characteristics of a MEMS based electronic expansion valve are now extended to applications with higher cooling capacities including those with inverter driven variable capacity compressors.

Availability

Orders for the production HC-MSEV are being taken now for deliveries in April 2017.

Resources

The HC-MSEV will be first presented to the public at the 2017 AHR EXPO at Booth #N9531 and in the AHR EXPO's New Product and Technology Theater Presentations titled as "Fastest Responding Refrigerant Expansion Valve for Commercial HVAC/R with Precise Superheat Control". The presentation will take place in the 2017 AHR EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center Theater C on Tuesday, January 31, 2016 at 2:15 p.m.

For more information, email info@dmq-us.com or visit www.dmq-us.com

About DMQ

DunAn Microstaq, Inc. (DMQ) is a MEMS technology company dedicated to advancing flow control solutions primarily for the HVAC, refrigeration and automotive industries. Their pioneering work in microelectromechanical systems technology, understanding of customers' needs and experiences translate into benefits that go far beyond flow control. DMQ solutions accelerate product development cycles, cut across design challenges, create warehousing efficiencies and reduce deployment time. With a core technology so versatile, DMQ can package its devices along with the sensing and controls software for custom applications to fit a multitude of markets.

