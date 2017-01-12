Duncan Aviation Offers Customers ADS-B Slot Reservations

LINCOLN, NE--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Duncan Aviation has launched an exclusive customer program encouraging business aircraft operators to solidify their upgrade plans for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) well before the January 1, 2020, ADS-B mandate deadline. Using its extensive network of Avionics Satellite Shops to assist customers, Duncan Aviation has allotted two slots per satellite per month for ADS-B upgrades and will allow operators to reserve the schedule slots. Duncan Aviation's Avionics Satellite Shops are located at the busiest general aviation airports around the country. For a map and contact information, visit www.DuncanAviation.aero/locations/#satellites.

"As a leader in the business aviation community, we must take that role seriously and convince our customers that the domestic ADS-B mandate deadline is real, and capacity for the modification is severely limited," says Satellite Operations Manager Matt Nelson. "We'd be remiss if we didn't advise our customers to comply with the ADS-B mandate sooner rather than later."

Many long-time, loyal Duncan Aviation customers have indicated that they are planning to perform the necessary upgrades, are not yet ready to do so, and are concerned about the anticipated lack of available capacity at certified service centers as the deadline draws nearer.

In an effort to alleviate those concerns, Duncan Aviation has set up a slot program so these customers can buy a slot to reserve a confirmed date and hangar space for their aircraft at one of the Duncan Aviation Satellite Shops. The slot deposit will not only reserve schedule and space for one aircraft, but also the cost will apply to the ADS-B installation when that aircraft inputs.

Contact the Duncan Aviation Satellite Shop nearest you, one of our Duncan Aviation Avionics Installation Team members (www.DuncanAviation.aero/services/avionics-installation/contacts) or call +1 402.475.2611 for more information about ADS-B upgrades and the new slot reservation program.

