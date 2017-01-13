Dundee Acquisition Ltd. Announces Filing of Amendment to Prospectus

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 13, 2017) -

Dundee Acquisition Ltd. (TSX:DAQ.A)(TSX:DAQ.WT) ("DAQ") announces that, further to the postponement of the DAQ special meeting of shareholders to January 27, 2017 (the "Meeting") as detailed in its press release dated December 15, 2016, an amendment dated January 12, 2017 (the "Amendment") to the non-offering prospectus dated November 25, 2016, has been receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission and filed on SEDAR.

About Dundee Acquisition Ltd.

Dundee Acquisition Ltd. is a special purpose acquisition corporation formed for the purpose of effecting an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination.