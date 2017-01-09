Dundee Acquisition Ltd. Announces Mailing of Amended Meeting Materials

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 9, 2017) -

NOT FOR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES

Dundee Acquisition Ltd. (TSX:DAQ.A)(TSX:DAQ.WT) ("DAQ") announces that, further to the postponement of the DAQ special meeting of shareholders to January 27, 2017 (the "Meeting") as detailed in its press release dated December 15, 2016, DAQ has mailed to shareholders of DAQ (the "DAQ Shareholders") an amendment (the "Amendment") to the management information circular November 25, 2016 (the "Circular") along with related proxy materials.

As a reminder to all DAQ Shareholders, in connection with the mailing of the Amendment and the Circular and as a result of the new record date for the Meeting set as December 28, 2016, any previous voting instructions that were submitted through a form of proxy or voting instruction form are now void and of no effect. As a result, DAQ Shareholders will be required to submit an amended voting instruction form (if a non-registered shareholder), and a form of proxy and letter of transmittal (if a registered shareholder), each of which is, as applicable, included in the mailed materials. A proxy will not be valid for use at the Meeting unless the completed form of proxy is deposited at the offices of DAQ's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., at 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1, by fax to 1-866-249-7775 by 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on January 25, 2017 or, if the Meeting is adjourned, at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) prior to the time set for the reconvening of the Meeting.

In addition, the Redemption Deposit Date (as defined in the Circular) for holders of Class A Restricted Voting shares of DAQ is now January 24, 2017.

Copies of this news release and the Amendment will be available on www.sedar.com under DAQ's profile, and on DAQ's website at www.dundeeacquisition.com.

About Dundee Acquisition Ltd.

Dundee Acquisition Ltd. is a special purpose acquisition corporation formed for the purpose of effecting an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination.