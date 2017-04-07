Dundee Acquisition Ltd. Announces Redemption and Delisting Date

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 7, 2017) - Dundee Acquisition Ltd. (TSX:DAQ.A)(TSX:DAQ.WT) (the "Corporation") announces that its Class A Restricted Voting Shares will be automatically redeemed at the close of business on April 21, 2017 ("Redemption Date"). The redemption amount per share will, as provided under the Articles, be $10.04 per share. Payment of such amounts will be made effective on the Redemption Date and will constitute the Corporation's final payment in respect of the liquidation of the escrow account that holds the proceeds of the Corporation's initial public offering. There will be no distributions with respect to the Corporation's warrants, which will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on April 21, 2017. The Corporation's securities will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on the Redemption Date.

About Dundee Acquisition Ltd.

Dundee Acquisition Ltd. is a special purpose acquisition corporation formed for the purpose of effecting an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination.