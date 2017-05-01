Dundee Corporation Secures New Revolving Credit Facility

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - Dundee Corporation (TSX:DC.A) (the "Corporation" or "Dundee") is pleased to announce that, effective today, it has replaced its existing $80 million credit facility and entered into a 365-day revolving term credit facility with a Canadian Schedule I Chartered Bank for up to $80 million.

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DC.A". Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. Dundee Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

