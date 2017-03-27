Dundee Energy Limited Announces Arbitral Tribunal Decision on Castor Project

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Dundee Energy Limited ("Dundee Energy" or the "Corporation") (TSX:DEN) today announced that the arbitral tribunal of the International Chamber of Commerce rendered its decision related to the Castor Project in Spain, denying the claim made by Castor UGS Limited Partnership. The decision was rendered by a majority of the three-person tribunal, with the third member issuing a dissenting opinion. Counsel is reviewing the decision to determine what steps may be taken based on the decision rendered.

