Dundee Precious Metals Announces Closing of C$43.7 Million Strategic Equity Investment By The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 24, 2017) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX:DPM) ("DPM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced C$43.7 million strategic equity investment by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development ("EBRD") in DPM.

The investment was effected by way of a private placement of 17,843,120 common shares of the Company issued to the EBRD at a price of C$2.45 per share. As a result of this transaction, EBRD holds approximately 9.99% of the Company's common shares (on a non-diluted basis). Proceeds will be used for the construction of the Krumovgrad project in Bulgaria and will serve to further strengthen the Company's financial position and flexibility during the construction phase of this project.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian based, international gold mining company engaged in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining and processing of precious metals. The Company's continuing operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a copper concentrate containing gold and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold, located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. DPM also holds interests in a number of developing gold and exploration properties located in Bulgaria, Serbia, and northern Canada, including the permitted-for-construction Krumovgrad gold project, which is expected to commence production in the fourth quarter of 2018, and its 10.7% interest in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

About the EBRD

The EBRD is a multilateral bank committed to the development of market-oriented economies and the promotion of private and entrepreneurial initiative in more than 30 countries from Morocco to Mongolia and from Estonia to Egypt. The Bank is owned by 65 countries, the EU and the EIB. The EBRD's strategic plan for the countries where it invests for the period 2016-18 has three priorities: strengthening economic resilience, addressing global challenges and supporting regional integration.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain certain information that constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data, fluctuating metal prices and other factors described above and in the Company's most recent annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors" which has been filed electronically by means of the Canadian Securities Administrators' website located at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.