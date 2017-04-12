Dundee Precious Metals Announces First Quarter 2017 Production Results and Provides Notice of First Quarter 2017 Financial Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX:DPM) ("DPM" or "the Company") announced its mine and smelter production results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and confirmed the timing of the release of first quarter 2017 operating and financial results, together with the related conference call and webcast.

"We continue to make good progress on smelter optimization and remain on track with construction at the Krumovgrad gold project," said Rick Howes, President and CEO. "With the advance of the refractory reline at the Ausmelt by one quarter, we identified an opportunity to benefit from an early introduction of the matte holding furnace that will serve to improve performance at the smelter starting in the second quarter of 2017."

Ore milled and metals production in the first quarter 2017 were in line with the Company's 2017 guidance.

Production Highlights

First quarter 2017 mine and metals production at the Chelopech mine and complex concentrate smelted at the Tsumeb smelter are provided below.

Chelopech Tsumeb Consolidated Year 2017 Consolidated Guidance 1 Q1 2017 Q1 2017 Q1 2017 Ore milled ('000s tonnes) 540.6 - 540.6 2,040 - 2,200 Metals contained in concentrates produced Gold ('000s ounces) 46.4 - 46.4 157 - 174 Copper (million pounds) 8.2 - 8.2 33.7 - 37.0 Payable metals in concentrates sold Gold ('000s ounces) 43.5 - 43.5 135 - 150 Copper (million pounds) 8.3 - 8.3 32.0 - 35.0 Complex Concentrate smelted ('000s tonnes) - 41.6 41.6 210 - 240

As disclosed in Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the period ended December 31, 2016 and issued on February 15, 2017.

First quarter Chelopech gold and copper production was in line with the 2017 mine plan. Near-term, it is expected that the mining sequence will result in higher gold and copper production in copper concentrate as a result of mining higher grade zones in the planned mining sequence for 2017. Chelopech remains on track to achieve 2017 guidance.

At the Tsumeb smelter, the first quarter throughput was impacted by the advancement of the Ausmelt shutdown into February from the original May-June timing to correct accelerated refractory wear. Aligning the Ausmelt shutdown with the first converter relines, scheduled for February, allows the smelter to advance the installation of the holding furnace which is expected to reduce the impact of the next converter relines on Ausmelt performance. Good progress was made on converter and Ausmelt optimization through the quarter.

At Krumovgrad, earthworks continue to progress in accordance with the project plan, with first concrete forecast to be poured in April as planned, and consistent with the project schedule to commence operations in late 2018. In addition, the previously announced C$43.7 million strategic equity investment by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development closed on January 24, 2017. Proceeds will be used for the construction of the Krumovgrad Project and will serve to further strengthen the Company's financial position and flexibility during the construction phase of this project.

First Quarter Results

The Company's first quarter 2017 operating and financial results are expected to be released after market close on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The press release, MD&A and consolidated financial statements will be posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.dundeeprecious.com.

The Company will hold a call and webcast to discuss its first quarter results on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 9:00 am EST. The call will be hosted by Rick Howes, President and Chief Executive Officer, who will be joined by Hume Kyle, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, together with other members of the executive management team. The call will be accessible via a live webcast and by telephone.

First Quarter 2017 Call and Webcast (Listen/View only)

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian based, international gold mining company engaged in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining and processing of precious metals. The Company's operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a copper concentrate containing gold and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold, located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. DPM also holds interests in a number of developing gold and exploration properties located in Bulgaria, Serbia, and northern Canada, including the Krumovgrad gold project, which started construction in the fourth quarter of 2016 and is expected to commence production in the fourth quarter of 2018, and its 10.7% interest in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

