Dundee Sustainable Technologies announces arsenopyrite testing agreement

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 27, 2017) - Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. ("DST") (CSE:DST)(CSE:DST.CN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a Canadian exploration company (the "Company") to conduct a pilot scale test program on samples from the Company's gold project (the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

Under the terms of this contract, DST has received a 5 tonnes sample of representative mineralized material from the Project. The material will be crushed and ground prior to create a gravimetric and flotation concentrate, as planned and detailed in the Project's Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"). The concentration by flotation will generate a refractory gold concentrate containing up to 200 grams per tonne of gold, and up to 20% arsenic. The goal is to confirm, at the pilot scale, that complex refractory gold concentrates can undergo a pre-treatment to remove arsenic and create a mineral concentrate with levels of arsenic acceptable to the market. The arsenic depleted concentrate will be tested to confirm gold recoveries using DST's patented chlorination technology.

The process will be overseen by an independent consulting firm in view of including the piloting test program and results in the Company's updated PEA.

DST has developed an expertise for the processing of arsenical material, including the removal of arsenic contained in mineral concentrates. The arsenic, in the form of arsenopyrite, is removed by thermal decomposition in an inert environment in combination with DST's new alternative for the stabilization of arsenic by vitrification. The pre-treatment will allow for the level of arsenic in the mineral concentrate to be acceptable for traditional base metal smelters and, in addition, for the sequestration of arsenic in a stable insoluble arsenical glass.

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Jean-Philippe Mai, P.Geo. who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Dundee Sustainable Technologies, a company controlled by Dundee Corporation

The Corporation is engaged in the development and commercialization of environment-friendly technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining industry. Through the development of patented, proprietary processes, DST extracts precious and base metals from mineralized material, concentrates and tailings, while stabilizing contaminants such as arsenic, which could not otherwise be extracted or stabilized with conventional processes because of metallurgical issues or environmental considerations.

DST has filed, published and was granted patents for these processes in several countries.

