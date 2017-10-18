Duo Security Enhancements Shine Light on Unauthorized Devices and Introduce Single Sign-On for All

Trusted Access leader also launches identity verification for individual physicians e-prescribing controlled substances

ANN ARBOR, MI--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - On the heels of a $70 million Series D funding round at $1.17 billion valuation, Duo Security today also announced enhancements to its flagship Duo Mobile app and new innovations which help harden user and mobile device security as attackers poke holes in the traditional, perimeter-based security model:

An Alternative to Mobile Device Management (MDM) Products: Organizations without the ability to identify and manage personal mobile devices are at risk of breach due to non-compliant and potentially unsecured devices accessing critical data. Traditionally, this problem has been solved with a mobile device management (MDM) solution, which many organizations neither have the time or resources to implement.



Now, without the need for a potentially costly MDM solution, the Duo Mobile app and its Trusted Endpoints feature allows IT admins to easily determine which devices accessing company applications are corporate-trusted devices. Duo Mobile can also enforce basic security requirements such as passcode, biometrics and encryption if the user intends to use the device for work purposes.



"No longer is top level security only available to organizations with the means and resources, or users who are the most privileged in terms of access," said Ash Devata, Duo Vice President of Product. "Organizations now have an alternative to a full-fledged MDM solution in which they can use Duo to easily keep end user mobile devices up-to-date, encrypted and secure. Our new product enhancements are helping make security easier and more effective for all."





Organizations without the ability to identify and manage personal mobile devices are at risk of breach due to non-compliant and potentially unsecured devices accessing critical data. Traditionally, this problem has been solved with a mobile device management (MDM) solution, which many organizations neither have the time or resources to implement. Now, without the need for a potentially costly MDM solution, the Duo Mobile app and its Trusted Endpoints feature allows IT admins to easily determine which devices accessing company applications are corporate-trusted devices. Duo Mobile can also enforce basic security requirements such as passcode, biometrics and encryption if the user intends to use the device for work purposes. "No longer is top level security only available to organizations with the means and resources, or users who are the most privileged in terms of access," said Ash Devata, Duo Vice President of Product. "Organizations now have an alternative to a full-fledged MDM solution in which they can use Duo to easily keep end user mobile devices up-to-date, encrypted and secure. Our new product enhancements are helping make security easier and more effective for all." Secure Single-Sign On (SSO) for All Customers: Secure SSO is now standard for all paying Duo customers at no additional cost, allowing end-users easy and secure access to cloud applications from a central login screen. Combined with Duo's flagship two-factor authentication (2FA) capabilities, Duo's SSO allows customers to add frictionless layers of security without requiring additional usernames and passwords.





Secure SSO is now standard for all paying Duo customers at no additional cost, allowing end-users easy and secure access to cloud applications from a central login screen. Combined with Duo's flagship two-factor authentication (2FA) capabilities, Duo's SSO allows customers to add frictionless layers of security without requiring additional usernames and passwords. S ecurity Checkup and Account Restore for iOS and Android Phones: The Duo Mobile app now helps iOS and Android users keep their phone updated and maintain the security hygiene necessary to have authorized access to corporate applications. The company also introduced Duo Restore, enabling iOS and Android users to back up their Duo-protected accounts and easily transfer them to a new device.





The Duo Mobile app now helps iOS and Android users keep their phone updated and maintain the security hygiene necessary to have authorized access to corporate applications. The company also introduced Duo Restore, enabling iOS and Android users to back up their Duo-protected accounts and easily transfer them to a new device. U.S. Healthcare ID Proofing: Duo expands its United States healthcare sector offering with the launch of online identity proofing for physicians using electronic prescriptions for controlled substances (EPCS). This helps hospitals meet EPCS compliance requirements and fight against prescription drug fraud easily.





Highlights of these latest innovations for Duo customers include:

Duo Secure SSO Made Standard at No Additional Cost

Duo's secure SSO can check a user's identity and the security posture of a personal or corporate owned device before allowing access into applications. In addition, administrators can set specific security policies for each application ensuring risky devices are not allowed to access critical applications until they are updated.

"Integrating Duo into our security offering has helped our customers stay secure in an IT environment that is shifting to more cloud applications and increased BYOD usage," said Mike Paul, Chief Technology Officer at Innovative Computing Systems. "The combination of Duo's 2FA mobile app and their SSO dashboard allows security and flexibility to work hand-in-hand, providing another essential layer of security without burdening end users with a cumbersome multi-step process. Security is now seen as simply part of the end user's daily workflow, rather than a deterrent to productivity."

Duo's SSO can integrate with major cloud applications such as Office 365, Google, Salesforce, Workday, Box, Dropbox and many more.

Duo Healthcare ID Proofing: Physicians Easily Verify ID for E-Prescriptions

Further expanding its Trusted Access vision in the U.S. healthcare sector, Duo now enables individual practitioners, such as doctors, nurse anesthetists and other licensed professionals who do not work on hospital premises to verify their identity online prior to EPCS enrollment and subsequently use two-factor authentication to approve each e-prescription, in accordance with federal law. This new capability reduces a previously onerous and manual process from weeks to minutes, all while helping healthcare organizations meet federal EPCS compliance requirements.

According to a recent Surescripts study, 45 million e-prescriptions for controlled substances were delivered in 2016, a 256 percent increase from the year prior. EPCS has been shown to increase patient adherence to medications, reduce error and fraud in prescriptions and improve patient health outcomes. Unfortunately, despite the patient and provider benefits, deploying electronic prescriptions can be both time-consuming and costly for healthcare organizations.

"Manual ID proofing can cause doctors to waste hours traveling to hospital headquarters, time better spent helping patients," said Jon Oberheide, Duo Security Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. "Still yet, hospitals may not have appropriate staff and resources to help validate identities on a large scale either. This cumbersome process deters many hospitals and physicians from using e-prescriptions due to increased time and costs."

Duo's ease of deployment and use is why more than 100,000 physicians currently use the product to approve e-prescriptions. At half the cost of similar products, Duo has no hardware deployment, complex software configurations or manual setup, allowing 75 percent of organizations who use Duo to get up and running in less than a day.

For more information, please visit duo.com

About Duo Security

Duo helps defend organizations against breaches through its easy and effective cloud-based Trusted Access product suite. The company verifies the identity of users, and the health of their devices, before granting them access to applications. Duo's intentional balance of security and usability has led them to be a trusted partner to thousands of customers world-wide, including Dresser-Rand, Etsy, Facebook, K-Swiss, Random House, Etsy, Yelp, Zillow, Paramount Pictures, and more.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company maintains offices in Austin, Texas; San Mateo, California; and London, and is backed by Benchmark, Google Ventures, Index Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Meritech Capital Partners, Radar Partners, Redpoint Ventures, True Venture, and Workday. Visit duo.com to find out more.