Duo Security Two-Factor Authentication Extends Security Options to Microsoft Azure Active Directory

ANN ARBOR, MI--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - Duo Security, one of the fastest growing cybersecurity and software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers in the world, today announced integration of its flagship two-factor authentication (2FA) product with Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD), offering thousands of Azure AD Premium customers another way to quickly secure critical cloud applications such as Microsoft Office 365.

IT administrators can now select Duo as their secondary authentication provider directly within Azure AD Premium P2 conditional access engine, and have users verify identity with a tap of their smartphone when accessing Azure AD applications. Duo's simple software configurations enable 75 percent of customers to achieve full deployment to their organization in less than a day.

"Azure AD has become a primary destination for organizations looking to modernize their IT operations and migrate to a cloud environment," said Jon Oberheide, Duo Security Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. "Our integration with Azure AD makes the decision to move even easier for organizations with Duo's strong authentication service, as well as simple deployment and faster time to security."

The steady organizational shift to cloud-based applications is evidenced by a recent TechValidate study of more than 1,200 Duo customers, which showed two-thirds of respondents use or plan to use Office 365. Consequently, 60 percent of respondents are most concerned with protecting access to Office 365, among other corporate applications. More than half of respondents want to continue using their existing security investments with Azure.

"Duo and Microsoft address key considerations customers have when migrating to cloud workloads, including protecting against compromised credentials driven by phishing, ensuring device health, and securing a growing remote workforce and increasingly fluid Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies," added Oberheide.

Duo's integration with Azure AD allows organizations to take advantage of a full cloud identity and authentication platform, eliminating time and money spent managing on-premises components such as directories and federation and authentication servers.

"Microsoft is working with strategic partners around the world to offer the best protection for customer data," said Alex Simons, director, program management, Microsoft Identity Division at Microsoft Corp. "Duo's easy to implement solution is a great option for our joint customers looking to secure their strategic cloud assets."

