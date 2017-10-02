Duo World Inc. Engages Maxim Group for Strategic Advisory Services

HENDERSON, NV--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - Duo World, Inc. ( OTC PINK : DUUO) announced today that it has enlisted Maxim Group LLC, a leading investment banking, securities, and investment management firm, to provide strategic corporate planning and investment banking services to the company. The Company is one of the leading providers of enterprise solutions for the Asia Pacific region. Through the company's API driven Cloud Communication, Subscriber Management and Billing Solution, Data Visualization Tool and more, it has secured a significant market share in the industry, managing millions of subscribers.

Of the partnership, Muhunthan Canagasooryam, Duo World's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are very pleased to have partnered with Maxim Group and look forward to working with them regarding our strategic and capitalization planning. Maxim is a well established investment banking firm, and we believe that their advisory capabilities and capital-raising experience will benefit all aspects of our expansion plans."

Senior Managing Director of Maxim Group, Karl Brenza commented, "We are excited about partnering with Duo World Inc., and look forward to utilizing our full-service investment banking capabilities to assist the company with its goal of optimizing shareholder value."

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a leading full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed income and derivative sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC), NASDAQ Stock Market and NYSE Arca, Inc. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit www.maximgrp.com.

About Duo World Inc.

Duo World Inc., having its headquarters in Nevada, United States, and its software development center in Colombo, Sri Lanka, has been catering to the companies in the space of Customer Life Cycle Management, Customer Care, Billing, Business Intelligence and Contact Center Management solutions across the globe. Driven by innovation Duo World Inc. has favored the enterprises in many ways, including efficiency, cost reduction, revenue optimization and continuous value addition to their product or service offerings.

Learn more about Duo World at www.duoworld.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and its other filings and submissions with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.