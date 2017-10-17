Duo World Inc., to Introduce FaceTone Contact Centre Solution for Dialog SME Customers

HENDERSON, NV--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - Duo World, Inc., ( OTC PINK : DUUO) -- Offering a comprehensive and technologically advanced Contact Center Solution for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) has been challenging for any Telecommunication service provider, until now. FaceTone is a new communication and collaboration platform designed to operate Contact Centers and Customer Service Operations efficiently whilst providing better customer experiences. Sri Lanka's premier connectivity provider, Dialog Broadband Networks (Pvt.) Limited, (subsidiary of Dialog Axiata PLC) chose FaceTone to provide Omni-channel customer experience to their existing SME clients across Sri Lanka.

"With this platform our clients can streamline Customer Service Operations by saving cost and maximizing revenue opportunities, and enable SME customers to maintain service quality and high standards. The solution can be customized; customers can develop tailor-made Contact Center Solutions based on their business requirements," says Ramanan Devairakam, Senior General Manager, Dialog Enterprise.

FaceTone enables Dialog to offer Small and Medium Scale Enterprises a Contact Center Solution with a pay-as-you-go payment plan. The application delivers a range of functionality for both inbound and outbound customer interactions across multiple channels, including; Voice, IVR, Voicemail, Email SMS, Social Media, Skype & Web Chat.

The system is hosted and maintained by Dialog; it eliminates the need for expensive hardware, by cutting down delivery and installation time with simplifying administration. Customers will be able to purchase Contact Center Solutions directly from Dialog through a simple subscription plan with minimal setup costs.

Ajeewan Aru, Head of Product & Market Development of Duo World Inc., expressed, "Our mission is to deliver Omni-channel communication whilst empowering organizations such as Dialog to offer effective solutions to their customers. By working with Dialog, FaceTone will enable their SME clients to offer their customers' a heightened customer experience with increased customer satisfaction."

Duo World Inc., (DUUO) is a publicly listed company on the OTC Market in US. For more information please contact www.dialog.lk and www.duoworld.com respectively.

