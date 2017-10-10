Duo World's Product Line, FaceTone, Integrates WebRTC Technology

HENDERSON, NV--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - Duo World, Inc. ( OTC PINK : DUUO) In present context, sharing information and interacting with people through network seems almost face-to-face. Therefore, it is important that a peer-to-peer connection takes place with minimal latency. Unified communications and collaboration are only possible through developments in real-time communications. WebRTC (Web Real-Time Communication) is a connection of communication protocols and application programming interface that enables Real-Time communications via peer-to-peer connections, to enable a plugin-free communication over a browser. WebRTC brings many benefits to the table for its user, integrator, and to the developer; an important aspect that was not available in past communication and collaboration platforms.

FaceTone, a cloud based Communication and Collaboration platform, provides the capability of managing customer interactions in one single platform, while maximizing revenue opportunities by providing a better customer experience. While the platform itself is an epitome of efficiency FaceTone wants to provide its users an even more rich experience through real-time communications. With the help of WebRTC's successful architecture that supports browsers and mobile apps based on real time communications through common protocols, enable FaceTone's users a flawless & plugin-less real-time communication experience.

Sukitha Jayasinghe, Senior Software Engineer of the Duo World Inc., comments, "We want to give our clients the best solution, for them to be able to provide the best services for their customers. While FaceTone continues to gain momentum in the market it was important to bring in an enriched user experience, and with WebRTC's growing scope we integrated their capabilities to create a flawless and improved end-customer experience."

About Duo World Inc.

Duo World Inc., having its headquarters in Nevada, United States, and its software development center in Colombo, Sri Lanka, has been catering to companies in the space of Customer Life Cycle Management, Customer Care, Billing, Business Intelligence and Contact Center Management solutions across the globe. Driven by innovation, Duo World Inc. has favored enterprises in many ways, including efficiency, cost reduction, revenue optimization and continuous value addition to their product or service offerings.

Duo World Inc. (DUUO) is one of the leading providers of enterprise solutions for the Asia Pacific Region. Through the company's API driven Cloud Communication, Subscriber Management and Billing Solution, Data Visualization Tool and more, it has secured a significant market share in the industry, managing millions of subscribers.

Learn more about Duo World Inc. at www.duoworld.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov.