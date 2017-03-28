Duos Technologies Awarded Contract from AMTRAK

High Resolution Video Surveillance System for Security and Safety

JACKSONVILLE, FL--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ( OTCQB : DUOT), through its wholly owned subsidiary Duos Technologies, Inc. (together the "Company"), a provider of intelligent analytical technology solutions, has been awarded a contract, valued at $250,000, to furnish and integrate a high-resolution security intelligent video surveillance system ("VSS") at an Amtrak station, located in the Pacific Northwest. The VSS will be utilized by Amtrak station staff, Amtrak Police Department and Amtrak Emergency Management and Corporate Security Staff to ensure a secure and safe environment for all Amtrak personnel and the public. The Company expects to complete this project during the second quarter.

Since its inception, Amtrak has made rail safety a clear priority. This is evident across all organizational sectors and is a mainstay of the Amtrak brand. As security threats have intensified at home and abroad, and particularly since the events of September 11, 2001, Amtrak has aggressively pursued electronic security alerting technologies and practices that support the ever-increasing need for heightened security. Recent intelligence, combined with past attacks against rail and transportation systems abroad, such as the Madrid (Spain) train bombing in 2004, London (England) bombings in 2005, and rail based attempts in France 2015, mean that mass transportation systems, and specifically rail, may be targets for future attacks in the homeland.

"Duostech has been an instrumental part of the security master planning and implementation for this Amtrak campus, which includes the station, the maintenance facility and the interlocking between the two," stated Keith White, Duostech's program manager.

About AMTRAK

AMTRAK (https://www.amtrak.com/home), headquartered in Washington, D.C., is the nation's largest passenger railroad services provider of medium- and long-distance intercity service in the contiguous United States. Founded in 1971 to take over most of the U.S. passenger rail services, it is partially government funded yet operated and managed as a for-profit corporation.

About Duos Technologies Group Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ( OTCQB : DUOT), through its wholly owned operating subsidiary Duos Technologies, Inc., based in Jacksonville, FL, provides intelligent security analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The company's core competencies include advanced intelligent technologies that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control platform, centraco™. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail, utilities, petrochemical, healthcare, and hospitality sectors. The Duos Technologies Group also offers IT, professional services. For more information, visit: http://www.duostech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that may involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements because of several factors, including but not limited to market-wide acceptance of the surveillance system, revenue generation and ultimate profitability, our business environment and industry trends, competitive environment, the sufficiency and availability of working capital and general changes in economic conditions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.