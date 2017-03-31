Duos Technologies Group Reports 2016 Results

Fourth Quarter Revenue Growth of 15% to $2.1 Million from $1.8 Million in Fourth Quarter 2015

JACKSONVILLE, FL--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Duos Technologies Group ( OTCQB : DUOT), ("Duos" or the "Company"), a provider of intelligent security analytical technology solutions, today reported financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2016.

The Company completed its first full year of operations since the combined merger in early 2015.

Key Business Highlights for Full Year 2016:

Successfully implemented a $1.2 million rail inspection portal for Ferrocarril Mexicano (Ferromex)

Strengthened its high resolution train imaging system for security and mechanical inspection strategies

Delivering against IT infrastructure service project of over $1 million

Completed software deployment for a major independent oil and gas company

Key Financial Highlights for Full Year 2016:

Revenues of $6.1 million

Revenues of $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, representing 15% growth over 2015

Gross margins continue to be above 50%

Reduced operating loss throughout the year to near breakeven in the fourth quarter

Secured new financing to support growth

Gianni Arcaini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. commented, "We finished the year strong as evident by the revenue growth in the fourth quarter. Our team has been successful in refining and improving our security and analytical technologies to address much needed demand of such solutions in the marketplace. We are well positioned to enter the next phase of evolution as we prepare to uplist our common stock to a national exchange."

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2016:

Revenue was $6.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016, a 10% decrease from $6.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2015. The decrease was primarily due to the cancellation of a one-off $2.4 million project with one of the Company's large customers. The cancellation was due to a withdrawal of funding in conjunction with the federal government. Excluding this one-time project loss, there was revenue growth by new projects within the Company's main business focus and an approximate 27% growth in IT asset management services.

Gross profit was $3.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016, a 6% decrease from $3.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2015. Improved gross margins in the project business and lower costs overall in the maintenance and technical support areas resulted in an increase in gross profit margin as a percentage of revenue.

Operating loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 was $1.7 million, an improvement of $0.5 million from a $2.2 million operating loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2015.

Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 was $2.6 million, an increase of $0.3 million from a $2.3 million net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2015. This increase was due to a one time Other Income gain of $0.9 million in 2015.

At December 31, 2016, Duos had $0.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and approximately 66 million shares issued and outstanding.

Of note, the Company came close to breakeven during the fourth quarter despite the added investment in resources as a prelude to anticipated growth in 2017.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ( OTCQB : DUOT), based in Jacksonville, FL, provides intelligent security analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include advanced intelligent technologies that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control platform, Centraco™. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail, utilities, petrochemical, healthcare, and hospitality sectors.

For more information, visit: http://www.duostech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our expectations as to continued revenues growth and profitability in 2016 and beyond, our ability to raise working capital to further grow our business and the impact thereon of the going concern qualification in our auditors report for 2016, our business environment and industry trends, competitive environment, the sufficiency and availability of working capital, general changes in economic conditions and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 174,376 $ 140,129 Accounts receivable 256,989 452,235 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 476,673 421,116 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 135,964 165,095 Total Current Assets 1,044,002 1,178,575 Property and equipment, net 66,491 72,544 OTHER ASSETS: Patents and trademarks, net 51,423 57,006 Total Other Assets 51,423 57,006 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,161,916 $ 1,308,125 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 842,787 $ 1,014,711 Accounts payable - related parties 40,136 30,070 Commercial insurance/office equipment financing 46,368 44,024 Notes payable - related parties 577,716 486,964 Notes payable 87,210 196,608 Convertible notes payable, including premiums 193,950 193,950 Warrant derivative liability 793,099 - Line of credit 38,019 40,216 Payroll taxes payable 444,476 296,215 Accrued expenses 1,218,105 1,002,820 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 219,625 303,064 Deferred revenue 675,171 908,206 Contingent lawsuit payable - 550,000 Total Current Liabilities 5,176,662 5,066,848 Notes payable, net of discounts 1,206,522 - Total Liabilities 6,383,184 5,066,848 Series A redeemable convertible cumulative preferred stock, $10 stated value per share, 500,000 shares designated, 29,600 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2016 ($301,920 liquidation value) 301,920 - Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10) STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, - - 10,000,000 authorized, 9,500,000 available to be issued Common stock: $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized 66,221 64,778 66,220,698 and 64,777,621 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively Additional paid-in capital 18,077,300 17,127,675 Total paid-in-capital 18,143,521 17,192,453 Accumulated deficit (23,518,709 ) (20,951,176 ) Sub-total (5,375,188 ) (3,758,723 ) Less: Treasury stock (114,793 shares of common stock) (148,000 ) - Total Stockholders' Deficit (5,523,188 ) (3,758,723 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit $ 1,161,916 $ 1,308,125

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS December 31, 2016 2015 REVENUES: Project $ 3,200,182 $ 3,758,653 Maintenance and technical support 2,230,633 2,481,183 IT asset management services 674,078 527,927 Total Revenues 6,104,893 6,767,763 COST OF REVENUES: Project 1,580,665 2,051,969 Maintenance and technical support 785,872 958,995 IT asset management services 365,914 185,212 Total Cost of Revenues 2,732,451 3,196,176 GROSS PROFIT 3,372,442 3,571,587 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling and marketing expenses 278,264 254,083 Salaries, wages and contract labor 3,370,191 2,586,735 Research and development 271,950 216,806 Professional fees 306,458 256,111 General and administrative expenses 889,685 906,344 Impairment loss on intangible assets and goodwill acquired - 1,578,816 Total Operating Expenses 5,116,548 5,798,895 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (1,744,106 ) (2,227,308 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES): Interest Expense (561,174 ) (744,343 ) Loss on settlement of debt - (216,271 ) Warrant derivative gain (loss) (264,099 ) - Other income, net 7,766 861,973 Total Other Income (Expense) (817,507 ) (98,641 ) NET LOSS (2,561,613 ) (2,325,950 ) Series A preferred stock dividends (5,920 ) - Net loss applicable to common stock $ (2,567,533 ) $ (2,325,950 ) NET LOSS APPLICABLE TO COMMON STOCK PER COMMON SHARE: Basic & Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.04 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic & Diluted 65,925,944 61,250,974