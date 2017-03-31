Duos Technologies Group Reports 2016 Results

JACKSONVILLE, FL--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Duos Technologies Group (OTCQB: DUOT), ("Duos" or the "Company"), a provider of intelligent security analytical technology solutions, today reported financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2016.
The Company completed its first full year of operations since the combined merger in early 2015.
Key Business Highlights for Full Year 2016:
- Successfully implemented a $1.2 million rail inspection portal for Ferrocarril Mexicano (Ferromex)
- Strengthened its high resolution train imaging system for security and mechanical inspection strategies
- Delivering against IT infrastructure service project of over $1 million
- Completed software deployment for a major independent oil and gas company
Key Financial Highlights for Full Year 2016:
- Revenues of $6.1 million
- Revenues of $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, representing 15% growth over 2015
- Gross margins continue to be above 50%
- Reduced operating loss throughout the year to near breakeven in the fourth quarter
- Secured new financing to support growth
Gianni Arcaini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. commented, "We finished the year strong as evident by the revenue growth in the fourth quarter. Our team has been successful in refining and improving our security and analytical technologies to address much needed demand of such solutions in the marketplace. We are well positioned to enter the next phase of evolution as we prepare to uplist our common stock to a national exchange."
Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2016:
Revenue was $6.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016, a 10% decrease from $6.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2015. The decrease was primarily due to the cancellation of a one-off $2.4 million project with one of the Company's large customers. The cancellation was due to a withdrawal of funding in conjunction with the federal government. Excluding this one-time project loss, there was revenue growth by new projects within the Company's main business focus and an approximate 27% growth in IT asset management services.
Gross profit was $3.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016, a 6% decrease from $3.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2015. Improved gross margins in the project business and lower costs overall in the maintenance and technical support areas resulted in an increase in gross profit margin as a percentage of revenue.
Operating loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 was $1.7 million, an improvement of $0.5 million from a $2.2 million operating loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2015.
Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 was $2.6 million, an increase of $0.3 million from a $2.3 million net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2015. This increase was due to a one time Other Income gain of $0.9 million in 2015.
At December 31, 2016, Duos had $0.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and approximately 66 million shares issued and outstanding.
Of note, the Company came close to breakeven during the fourth quarter despite the added investment in resources as a prelude to anticipated growth in 2017.
Duos Technologies Group, Inc.
Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCQB: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, FL, provides intelligent security analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include advanced intelligent technologies that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control platform, Centraco™. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail, utilities, petrochemical, healthcare, and hospitality sectors.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our expectations as to continued revenues growth and profitability in 2016 and beyond, our ability to raise working capital to further grow our business and the impact thereon of the going concern qualification in our auditors report for 2016, our business environment and industry trends, competitive environment, the sufficiency and availability of working capital, general changes in economic conditions and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.
|
|
|
|
|DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash
|$
|174,376
|
|
|$
|140,129
|
|
|Accounts receivable
|
|256,989
|
|
|
|452,235
|
|
|Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
|
|476,673
|
|
|
|421,116
|
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|135,964
|
|
|
|165,095
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Current Assets
|
|1,044,002
|
|
|
|1,178,575
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
|66,491
|
|
|
|72,544
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OTHER ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Patents and trademarks, net
|
|51,423
|
|
|
|57,006
|
|
|Total Other Assets
|
|51,423
|
|
|
|57,006
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,161,916
|
|
|$
|1,308,125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts payable
|$
|842,787
|
|
|$
|1,014,711
|
|
|Accounts payable - related parties
|
|40,136
|
|
|
|30,070
|
|
|Commercial insurance/office equipment financing
|
|46,368
|
|
|
|44,024
|
|
|Notes payable - related parties
|
|577,716
|
|
|
|486,964
|
|
|Notes payable
|
|87,210
|
|
|
|196,608
|
|
|Convertible notes payable, including premiums
|
|193,950
|
|
|
|193,950
|
|
|Warrant derivative liability
|
|793,099
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|Line of credit
|
|38,019
|
|
|
|40,216
|
|
|Payroll taxes payable
|
|444,476
|
|
|
|296,215
|
|
|Accrued expenses
|
|1,218,105
|
|
|
|1,002,820
|
|
|Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
|
|219,625
|
|
|
|303,064
|
|
|Deferred revenue
|
|675,171
|
|
|
|908,206
|
|
|Contingent lawsuit payable
|
|-
|
|
|
|550,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Current Liabilities
|
|5,176,662
|
|
|
|5,066,848
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Notes payable, net of discounts
|
|1,206,522
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Liabilities
|
|6,383,184
|
|
|
|5,066,848
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Series A redeemable convertible cumulative preferred stock, $10 stated value per share,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|500,000 shares designated,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|29,600 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|($301,920 liquidation value)
|
|301,920
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value,
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|10,000,000 authorized, 9,500,000 available to be issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common stock: $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized
|
|66,221
|
|
|
|64,778
|
|
|
|66,220,698 and 64,777,621 shares issued and outstanding at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|18,077,300
|
|
|
|17,127,675
|
|
|Total paid-in-capital
|
|18,143,521
|
|
|
|17,192,453
|
|
|Accumulated deficit
|
|(23,518,709
|)
|
|
|(20,951,176
|)
|
|Sub-total
|
|(5,375,188
|)
|
|
|(3,758,723
|)
|
|Less: Treasury stock (114,793 shares of common stock)
|
|(148,000
|)
|
|
|-
|
|Total Stockholders' Deficit
|
|(5,523,188
|)
|
|
|(3,758,723
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
|$
|1,161,916
|
|
|$
|1,308,125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|REVENUES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Project
|$
|3,200,182
|
|
|$
|3,758,653
|
|
|Maintenance and technical support
|
|2,230,633
|
|
|
|2,481,183
|
|
|IT asset management services
|
|674,078
|
|
|
|527,927
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Revenues
|
|6,104,893
|
|
|
|6,767,763
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|COST OF REVENUES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Project
|
|1,580,665
|
|
|
|2,051,969
|
|
|Maintenance and technical support
|
|785,872
|
|
|
|958,995
|
|
|IT asset management services
|
|365,914
|
|
|
|185,212
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Cost of Revenues
|
|2,732,451
|
|
|
|3,196,176
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GROSS PROFIT
|
|3,372,442
|
|
|
|3,571,587
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Selling and marketing expenses
|
|278,264
|
|
|
|254,083
|
|
|Salaries, wages and contract labor
|
|3,370,191
|
|
|
|2,586,735
|
|
|Research and development
|
|271,950
|
|
|
|216,806
|
|
|Professional fees
|
|306,458
|
|
|
|256,111
|
|
|General and administrative expenses
|
|889,685
|
|
|
|906,344
|
|
|Impairment loss on intangible assets and goodwill acquired
|
|-
|
|
|
|1,578,816
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Operating Expenses
|
|5,116,548
|
|
|
|5,798,895
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|
|(1,744,106
|)
|
|
|(2,227,308
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest Expense
|
|(561,174
|)
|
|
|(744,343
|)
|
|Loss on settlement of debt
|
|-
|
|
|
|(216,271
|)
|
|Warrant derivative gain (loss)
|
|(264,099
|)
|
|
|-
|
|
|Other income, net
|
|7,766
|
|
|
|861,973
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Other Income (Expense)
|
|(817,507
|)
|
|
|(98,641
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NET LOSS
|
|(2,561,613
|)
|
|
|(2,325,950
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Series A preferred stock dividends
|
|(5,920
|)
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net loss applicable to common stock
|$
|(2,567,533
|)
|
|$
|(2,325,950
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NET LOSS APPLICABLE TO COMMON STOCK PER COMMON SHARE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic & Diluted
|$
|(0.04
|)
|
|$
|(0.04
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic & Diluted
|
|65,925,944
|
|
|
|61,250,974
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the Years Ended
|
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net loss
|
|$
|(2,561,613
|)
|
|$
|(2,325,950
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|47,051
|
|
|
|44,411
|
|Gain on settlement of accounts payable/note conversion
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|(27,194
|)
|Stock and warrants issued for services
|
|
|90,036
|
|
|
|58,775
|
|Amortization of debt discounts
|
|
|243,427
|
|
|
|-
|
|Loss on settlement of debt
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|243,465
|
|Amortization of stock based prepaid consulting fees
|
|
|351,100
|
|
|
|41,126
|
|Loss related to warrants exchanged for stock
|
|
|630
|
|
|
|3,082
|
|Impairment loss
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|1,578,816
|
|Warrant derivative loss
|
|
|264,099
|
|
|
|-
|
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts receivable
|
|
|195,246
|
|
|
|(134,301
|)
|
|Costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
|
|
|(55,557
|)
|
|
|(202,807
|)
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|252,282
|
|
|
|(35,526
|)
|
|Accounts payable
|
|
|(221,379
|)
|
|
|(657,920
|)
|
|Accounts payable-related party
|
|
|10,066
|
|
|
|(23,052
|)
|
|Payroll taxes payable
|
|
|148,261
|
|
|
|(303,966
|)
|
|Accrued expenses
|
|
|262,535
|
|
|
|294,117
|
|
|Contingent lawsuit liability
|
|
|(550,000
|)
|
|
|(861,650
|)
|
|Billings in excess of costs and earnings on uncompleted contracts
|
|
|(83,439
|)
|
|
|149,281
|
|
|Deferred revenue
|
|
|(233,035
|)
|
|
|42,812
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|(1,840,290
|)
|
|
|(2,116,481
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash acquired in acquisition
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|1,346
|
|
|Purchase of patents/trademarks
|
|
|(70
|)
|
|
|(10,420
|)
|
|Purchase of fixed assets
|
|
|(35,345
|)
|
|
|(66,162
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|(35,415
|)
|
|
|(75,236
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Proceeds from issuance of series A preferred stock
|
|
|296,000
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|Proceeds from borrowings under convertible notes and other debt
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|1,730,772
|
|
|Proceeds from bank line of credit
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|40,216
|
|
|Repurchase common stock
|
|
|(148,000
|)
|
|
|-
|
|
|Proceeds from related party notes
|
|
|221,570
|
|
|
|464,464
|
|
|Repayments of related party notes
|
|
|(130,818
|)
|
|
|-
|
|
|Proceeds (repayments) of insurance and equipment financing
|
|
|(220,800
|)
|
|
|10,959
|
|
|Repayments of notes payable
|
|
|(155,000
|)
|
|
|-
|
|
|Proceeds of notes payable, net of $358,263 cash fees
|
|
|2,047,000
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
|1,909,952
|
|
|
|2,246,411
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net decrease in cash
|
|
|34,247
|
|
|
|54,694
|
|Cash, beginning of period
|
|
|140,129
|
|
|
|85,435
|
|Cash, end of period
|
|
|174,376
|
|
|
|140,129
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest paid
|
|$
|245,134
|
|
|$
|59,398
|
|Taxes paid
|
|$
|10,149
|
|
|$
|3,136
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Supplemental Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common stock issued upon conversion of convertible debt
|
|$
|-
|
|
|$
|2,258,071
|
|Common stock issued for prepaid consulting services
|
|$
|351,100
|
|
|$
|-
|
|Common stock issued to settle notes payable and accrued interest
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|610,802
|
|Common stock issued to settle accounts payable
|
|$
|-
|
|
|$
|16,800
|
|Common stock issued for accrued salary
|
|$
|-
|
|
|$
|56,482
|
|Reclassification of put premium liability on convertible notes to paid-in capital
|
|$
|-
|
|
|$
|111,058
|
|Increase in debt discount and paid-in capital for warrants issued with debt
|
|$
|791,303
|
|
|$
|30,722
|
|Note issued for financing of insurance premiums
|
|$
|223,154
|
|
|$
|-
|
|Accrued dividends
|
|$
|5,920
|
|
|$
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities assumed in share exchange
|
|$
|-
|
|
|$
|1,186,234
|
|Less: assets acquired in share exchange
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|(1,347
|)
|Net liabilities assumed
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|1,184,887
|
|Fair value of shares exchanged
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|393,929
|
|Increase intangible assets
|
|$
|-
|
|
|$
|1,578,816
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|