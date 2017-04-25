Durham School Services Selected to Serve Carbondale Elementary School District 95

Durham expands service in Southern Illinois

WARRENVILLE, IL--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Durham School Services -- a leading provider of student transportation -- has been selected to serve the students of Carbondale Elementary School District 95.

The district voted to accept Durham's proposal to provide transportation to more than 1,500 students for the district's four schools. Operations, slated to begin at the start of the 2017-18 school year, will include 27 school buses.

"We're looking forward to getting the students of District 95 to school safely, on time and ready to learn starting this fall," said Norman Mars, regional manager for Durham. "We currently serve 25 schools and districts in Southern Illinois, and we will continue our commitment to the safe transportation of our students with our newest partner, District 95."

Carbondale Elementary School District 95 Assistant Superintendent Justin Miller cited Durham's focus on safety as an important factor in choosing the company.

"Their commitment to safety spans well-trained drivers, safety awareness programs and innovative technology," Mr. Miller said. "Durham has a long history of safely transporting students, and we are pleased that they are bringing that expertise to our district."

Celebrating its centennial year, Durham transports more than 1 million students across the U.S. every day. A national company rooted locally, Durham is hiring members of the community and surrounding areas. Hiring efforts are underway for drivers and monitors, with positions still available.

About our company

Durham School Services, Stock Transportation, Petermann Bus and National Express Transit Corporation, make up National Express LLC, headquartered in Warrenville, Ill. As a leader in transit and student transportation, National Express is committed to exceptional safety, outstanding customer service and positive employee relations. Our North American companies operate 23,000 buses and serve more than 500 clients in 36 states and four provinces.