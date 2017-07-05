DuSolo Announces Board Appointment

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - July 5, 2017) - DuSolo Fertilizers Inc. (TSX VENTURE:DSF) ("DuSolo" or "the Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of a new non-executive director - Mr. Keith Carpenter.

Mr. Carpeneter joined the Board effective yesterday July 4, 2017. He brings a wealth of experience in agriculture, fertilizers and business generally as an experienced analyst, and increases the Company's presence in Toronto.

Scott Morrison, Chairman, noted, "On behalf of the Board and the Company I'm extremely pleased to welcome Keith, and look forward to working with him as we continue to develop our business and add value for our shareholders."

Mr. Keith Carpenter

Since January 2017, Mr. Carpenter has been the Managing Director of Agriculture Equity Research at AltaCorp Capital, a full service investment bank. Prior to AltaCorp, Mr. Carpenter was a Managing Director, a Brendan Wood Top Gun-ranked analyst and StarMine Award recipient at Canaccord Genuity, which he joined in 2008. Between 2005-2008, Mr. Carpenter was the agriculture and base metal analyst at Toronto-based Interward Asset Management. Prior to that, he was in the equity research department at BMO Capital Markets. Mr. Carpenter attained a BA (economics) from Yale University, an MBA from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto and is a CFA charterholder.

DuSolo also wishes to announce that it has granted a total of 500,000 stock options to the incoming director, exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options have been granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

On behalf of DuSolo Fertilizers Inc.

Giles Baynham, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-looking statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of DuSolo which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and DuSolo disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.