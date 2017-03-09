DuSolo Announces Board Appointments

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - DuSolo Fertilizers Inc., (TSX VENTURE:DSF) ("DuSolo" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of two new non-executive directors - Mr. David Cather and Dr. Scott Morrison. In addition the Board would like to express its sincere thanks to Mr. Mike Vint, who is stepping down.

Mr. Cather and Dr. Morrison are joining the Board effective today March 10, 2017. Between then they bring a wealth of experience in both mining and business generally, as well increasing the Company's presence in London and Switzerland.

Giles Baynham, CEO, noted "On behalf of the Board and the Company I'm extremely please to welcome David and Scott, and look forward to working with them closely as we continue to develop our Bonfim Project and add value for our shareholders. I also want to thank Mike for his hard work and support, having joined the Company in 2015 and been a key part in successfully steering it through the last 18 months, and wish him the very best for his future endeavours."

Mr. David Cather

David was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Avocet Mining Plc in July 2012, after joining the Company as Chief Operating Officer in May 2012. David is an experienced mining engineer and brings over 30 years of mining experience to Avocet, most recently as Chief Operating Officer with European Goldfields. David's career has included senior roles at Anglo American where he was Technical Director for its Industrial Minerals Division. He spent five years consulting to the industry on a variety of early stage projects principally for gold and base metal projects in DRC, Sierra Leone, Nicaragua, Philippines and Colombia. He is a graduate from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College London with a first class degree in mining engineering and has gained extensive senior level project development experience and operations management in both open pit and underground operations.

Dr. Scott Morrison

Scott has a BSc (Geology) and a PhD (Metallurgical Engineering) and over 35 years' experience in the mining, extractive metallurgy, and manufacturing sectors. Much of his career has involved leadership positions with staff complements of between 50 to 5,000 people Dr Morrison served as the CEO of Metalor from 2004-2103, Chairman from 2013-2015, and a retained advisor till 2016. He is currently a board member of Asa Resources PLC and Zinc Oxide LLC. He spent 20 years with SGS SA, the world leader in inspection testing and verification, and has had country and mineral/metals sectoral leadership assignments in the USA, Canada, Peru, Bolivia and Ghana. He has in-depth experience in leading multi-cultural international organisations.

DuSolo also wishes to announce that it has granted a total of 1,000,000 stock options to the incoming directors, exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options have been granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

On behalf of DuSolo Fertilizers Inc.

Giles Baynham, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-looking statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of DuSolo which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and DuSolo disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.