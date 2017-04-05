DuSolo Appoints Chairman of Board

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 5, 2017) - DuSolo Fertilizers Inc., (TSX VENTURE:DSF) ("DuSolo" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Scott Morrison as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Company. Dr. Morrison is one of the new additions to the Board, which included Mr. David Cather (plese refer to the news release dated March 9, 2017).

Dr. Morrison has a BSc (Geology) and a PhD (Metallurgical Engineering) and over 35 years' experience in the mining, extractive metallurgy, and manufacturing sectors. Much of his career has involved leadership positions with staff complements of between 50 to 5,000 people Dr Morrison served as the CEO of Metalor from 2004-2103, Chairman from 2013-2015, and a retained advisor till 2016. He is currently a board member of Asa Resources PLC and Zinc Oxide LLC. He spent 20 years with SGS SA, the world leader in inspection testing and verification, and has had country and mineral/metals sectoral leadership assignments in the USA, Canada, Peru, Bolivia and Ghana. He has in-depth experience in leading multi-cultural international organisations.

The Company is also pleased to confirm the re-appointment of existing directors Mr. Duane Lo as Audit Committee Chair and the apppintment of Dr. Peter Ruxton as Chair of the Remuneration & Nominations Committee.

Giles Baynham, CEO, noted, "On behalf of the Board and the Company I'm very pleased to announce Scott's appointment as our new Chairman and look forward to working with him and the board closely as we continue to develop our Bonfim Project and add value for our shareholders. The Board recently added Scott and David which enhances our governance process and oversight, and brings considerable expertise which will benefit the Company and its stakeholders."

The appointments are effective from today, April 5, 2017.

On behalf of DuSolo Fertilizers Inc.

Giles Baynham, Chief Executive Officer

