Dye & Durham Acquires OnCorp

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Dye & Durham Corporation ("Dye & Durham"), Canada's leading provider of easy-to-use legal software and technology enabled services, announced today that it has acquired 100 percent of OnCorp Direct Inc. ("OnCorp").

OnCorp is a leading provider of corporate search & registration services, due diligence, PPSA and other registry related services to legal and financial professionals, corporations and financial institutions across Canada.

"OnCorp is a very complementary business to Dye & Durham. This is a strategic acquisition that allows us to expand geographically, extend our portfolio of services and capabilities, and add a successful company with thousands of customers across Canada to our business," said Matthew W. Proud, President and CEO of Dye & Durham. "Moving forward this acquisition further supports our vision to become the most comprehensive provider of services to legal professionals in Canada."

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Dye & Durham, OnCorp will continue to offer its customers search, filing and registry services both online and in person to fulfil a wide variety of business needs. Dye & Durham intends to continue to invest in and improve the offerings of both companies to further enhance the customer experience across Canada.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Corporation is Canada's leading provider of easy-to-use legal software and technology enabled services. Founded in 1874, and employing over 200 team members in Canada and the United Kingdom, Dye & Durham is an industry leader with an existing blue chip customer base and a leading presence in the legal services market. Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

Baker McKenzie acted as legal counsel and Origin Merchant Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Dye & Durham on this transaction.