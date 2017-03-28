dynaCERT Announces $2.7 Million in Sales, New Product Developments and Results of 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) ( OTCQB : DYFSF) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to update the market regarding recent material developments.

New Sales

The Company is pleased to announce that it has received new purchase orders for over 430 HydraGEN™ units exceeding $2.7 million in sales. Purchase orders for the year-to-date for the HydraGEN™ exceed 700 units, resulting in total gross sales of over $4.5 million.

Jim Payne, President and CEO of dynaCERT, states, "As purchase orders are received and the HydraGEN™ units are being shipped, our corporate growth is being recognized in the marketplace. Many of these shipped units were acquired by companies that have large trucking fleets for installation on their trucks."

New Product Developments

At the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on March 24, 2017 in Toronto, the Company unveiled a 3-D image of a new product prototype, the HG-2 (HydraGEN™2 or HG-2), which is being specifically developed to target a new market space, being the refrigerated container (reefer) market. In connection with this initiative, the Company also introduced Domenic Marci, General Manager, Loblaw Transport, Ontario, who was present at the AGM. Loblaw has initiated installations of units on four of their class 8 trucks in order to perform their own independent controlled test and have also delivered one of their refrigerated trailers for the development and testing of the Company's new HG-2 unit. It is expected that the new HG-2 unit will be less than half of the size of our current HG-1 unit, which the Company hopes will allow it to service not only the reefer market, but the smaller size could potentially open other markets, such as class 6 & 7 trucks, buses and smaller trucks commonly found outside of North America, such as in European countries and in India.

In addition to the foregoing, the Company is also pleased to announce the release of its new smartphone app, which allows end users to access their information from the smart ECU of their equipment on their smart phones. This app is now available for download at the Apple App Store.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

In addition to the foregoing, all general and special resolutions were passed at the AGM. An aggregate of 52,053,837 shares (22.57%) of all issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the meeting in person or by proxy. The following seven nominees were re-elected as Directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed: James Payne, Elliot Strashin, Wayne Hoffman, Robert Maier, Ronald Perry, Jean-Pierre Colin and Richard Lu.

The following additional resolutions were also passed at the AGM:

Approval of the appointment of SLF Schwartz Levitsky Feldman LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and;

Approval of the stock option plan of the Corporation.

Option Grant

dynaCERT has granted a total of 300,000 stock options to the Chief Financial Officer. The options shall vest immediately and shall be exercisable at a price of $0.94, equal to the most recent closing price of the Company's common shares, for a period of five years.

