dynaCERT Announces Initial $1.8 Million in Sales

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) ( OTCQB : DYFSF) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received purchase orders for 276 HydraGen™ units exceeding $1.8 million, with 25% cash deposits.

The first 500 unit production run is in the final stages with purchase orders and cash deposits received for 276 HydraGen™ units which are scheduled to be shipped later this month. In addition, there are pending sales awaiting final documentation, deposits and/or lease approvals.

dynaCERT currently has seven approved dealer agreements covering Ontario, Quebec, Western Canada and the Northwest Territories, as well as their sales partners throughout the United States.

dynaCERT has hired additional technicians for field representation and installation training of our HydraGen™ products. We are scheduling training seminars for dealers and their installers.

dynaCERT wishes to announce that we have an accepted offer for a VP of Global Sales who is starting in March. He is fluent in English, French, German and Italian and has over 35 years experience in marketing and managing global sales forces.

We are now receiving parts and preparing for the next 500 unit production run as we continue to ramp up for expected growth.

Wayne Hoffman, Chairman of dynaCERT states, "I believe we are on the cusp of a dramatic positive change for both the combustion and fossil fuel industry sectors. A much cleaner burn rate translates into sharply lower toxic emissions, delivered in a cost effective manner, thereby greatly enhancing the viability of both marketplace sectors and going a long way in meeting the requirements of the green-house gas movement."

Jim Payne, President and CEO of dynaCERT, states, "I am pleased that we have achieved this major milestone and 276 units will be delivered soon. The dynaCERT team has been working very hard as we continue to grow and venture into uncharted waters."

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures, distributes, and installs Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. Our patent-pending technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis and supplies these additives through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is currently in use with on-road applications. More information can be found at www.dynaCERT.com.

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to periodic updates of results, testing programs and results, negotiations with third parties concerning potential business transactions, and the timing of certain going forward projects. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

On Behalf of the Board

Murray James Payne, CEO