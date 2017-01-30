dynaCERT is to be Featured on CEO Clips on The Documentary Channel

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) ( OTCQB : DYFSF) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is to be featured on CEO Clips on the Documentary Channel.

CEO Clips, a series which profiles the most innovative publicly traded companies in North America, will feature dynaCERT on The Documentary Channel beginning February 13th, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings. It can also be viewed online via this link: http://reut.rs/2kbKyD3

In addition it will be posted on these financial portals: BNN.ca Finance, Thomson Reuters Insider Network, Stockhouse, YouTube, on your stock symbol page as well as on BTV/CEO Clips.

About The Documentary Channel:

"Documentary is a digital television station devoted to showing the best documentaries from Canada and around the world. With its special emphasis on feature length films, watching Documentary is like having a cinema in your own living room, showing award winning films twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week."

CEO Clips is also featuring a: 15 to: 30 second clip about dynaCERT Inc. on BNN which began January 24th, 2017. The CEO Clip can also be viewed online by clicking this link: http://www.b-tv.com/dynacert-commercial/.

About BNN

Business News Network (BNN) is Canada's only all business specialty channel with real time coverage of global market activity from a Canadian perspective.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures, distributes, and installs Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. Our patent-pending technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis and supplies these additives through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is currently in use with on-road applications. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

