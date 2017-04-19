TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) ( OTCQB : DYFSF) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received CE certification for its HydraGEN™ technology. Specifically, the models HG1 (Class 6-8 trucks), HG2 (Class 2-5 trucks, refrigerated trailers and shipping containers) and HG3 (diesel-powered ocean ships, locomotives and stationary generators) will all now carry the CE mark for shipments to clients within Europe.

The letters "CE" are the abbreviation of French phrase "Conformité Européene" which literally means "European Conformity." This signifies that products sold in the European Economic Area (EEA) have been assessed to meet high safety, health, and environmental protection requirements. This also applies to products made in other countries that are sold in the EEA.

There are two main benefits CE marking brings to businesses and consumers within the EEA:

Businesses know that products bearing the CE marking can be traded in the EEA without restrictions.

Consumers enjoy the same level of health, safety, and environmental protection throughout the entire EEA.

New VP of Global Sales

dynaCERT is pleased to announce that Mr. Enrico Schlaepfer has joined the company as the VP of Global Sales. Mr. Schlaepfer is fluent in English, French, German and Italian and has over 35 years experience managing large global sales and distribution agents. Mr. Schlaepfer states, "CE Certification now paves the road to the European market and to my contacts in Europe."

Jim Payne, President & CEO of dynaCERT, stated, "With Enrico on board, we strengthen our management team to sharpen the focus on generating sales and support through existing and new channels within North America. The CE certification is a major step forward for our HydraGEN™ technology as it is now approved for use within the 500 million strong European community and the potential opportunities for future growth that lie therein."

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures, distributes, and installs Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. Our patent-pending technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis and supplies these additives through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is currently in use with on-road applications. More information can be found at www.dynaCERT.com.

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to periodic updates of results, testing programs and results, negotiations with third parties concerning potential business transactions, and the timing of certain going forward projects. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

