Dynacor: Average Ore Throughput Increases by 28% in August to 245 Metric Tonnes per day

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX:DNG)(OTC:DNGDF) (Dynacor or the Corporation) is pleased to announce that during the month of August the average daily ore processing rate increased by 28% to reach 245 metric tonnes per day (tpd) as compared to the average daily processing rate in Q2-2017 of 192 tpd.

Total ore processing in August increased to 7,110 metric tonnes well above the monthly average of 5,495 metric tonnes processed in July and the monthly average processed in Q2-2017 (5,436 metric tonnes).

Notably, as shown in Figure 1 below, ore tonnage delivered to the plant also increased by 42% during the month of August as compared to the average monthly deliveries during Q2-2017 and by 60% as compared to January 2017. End of month ore stockpile has now reached a record level, since the Veta Dorada plant began operations in October 2016.

Jean Martineau, the President and CEO commented the following "I am very pleased with our latest operational results that show we have recovered from the effects of the earthquake in July and the very heavy rains and its severe consequences earlier in the year (see Figure 1 above). I am fully confident that the Veta Dorada plant will reach its rated 300 tpd capacity before the end of the year. Gold production is steadily increasing and I expect this trend to continue into Q4 and in 2018."

ABOUT DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. is a gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in production through its government approved ore processing operations. At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2016, Dynacor produced 73,476 ounces of gold, a 9% increase as compared with 2015 (67,603 ounces in 2015). Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the foregoing may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

