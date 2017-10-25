Dynacor Produces 20,521 oz of Gold in Q3-2017

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 25, 2017) -

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX:DNG)(OTC:DNGDF)(Dynacor or the Corporation) is pleased to report that its 3rd quarter gold production reached 20,521 oz . This represents an increase of 2,336 ounces of gold (12.8%), as compared to Q2-2017 (18,185 oz). Monthly gold production also increased steadily from 6,287 oz in July to reach 7,192 oz in September as did the daily processing rate which reached an average of 265 tonnes per day in September (see Table 1, below).

3rd Quarter 2017 July August September Gold Production (oz) 6,287 7,042 7,192 Average Processing rate (tpd)* 189 245 265

*Including 2 days of down time per month

Ore deliveries to the plant are steadily increasing and the end of quarter stockpile represented more than 8 days of ore processing at 265 tonnes per day. Management is particularly satisfied to see the progression of the ore processing rate as it moves towards our plant's full capacity of 300 tpd which it expects should be attained before the end of the year. As shown in Figure 1 below the average daily ore processing rate has increased by 48% in the past 6 months from 179 tpd in April to 265 tpd in September 2017.

Dynacor is on track to reach its 2017 yearly gold production target of 78,000 to 80,000 oz.

ABOUT DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. is a gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in production through its government approved ore processing operations. At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2016, Dynacor produced 73,476 ounces of gold, a 9% increase as compared with 2015 (67,603 ounces in 2015). Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the foregoing may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

