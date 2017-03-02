Dynacor to Exhibit at 85th Annual PDAC Conference in Toronto, Ontario on March 5-8th

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX:DNG)(OTC:DNGDF) (Dynacor or the Corporation) a leading gold ore processor producing and exploring in Peru, today announced the Corporation will exhibit at the 85th Annual PDAC Conference in Toronto, Ontario on March 5-8, 2017 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (booth #3047).

Management is hosting one-on-one meetings and video presentations of the Corporation's newly built gold ore processing plant in Chala, Peru along with an update of its highly anticipated maiden NI - 43-101 Resource Calculation at Tumipampa. To reserve a meeting with management, please send an email to Director, Investor Relations, Dale Nejmeldeen at nejmeldeen@dynacor.com or 604-492-0099.

ABOUT DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. is a gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in production through its government approved ore processing operations. At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2016, Dynacor produced 73,476 ounces of gold, a 9% increase as compared with 2015 (67,603 ounces in 2015). In 2017, the corporation is targeting 88-92,000 ounces of gold production, a 20% increase from the previous calendar year. Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

Shares outstanding: 38,684,911