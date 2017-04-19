Dynacor to present at two upcoming conferences in April

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX:DNG) (OTC:DNGDF) (Dynacor or the Corporation) a leading gold ore processor with a newly built 300 tpd plant in Chala, Peru announced today that it will be presenting at two conferences in April.

On April 21-23, the Corporation will be present at the Capital Event Management Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Corporation will host one on one meetings during the conference with buy side firms based in the US. Participation in the Capital Event Management Conference is by invitation-only. On April 25, 2017, Dynacor has been selected to speak at Conférence Objectif Nord to be held at the Centre des Congrès in Quebec City, Quebec. This is the 11th edition of this conference. Dynacor was specially selected to participate due to its extensive experience and knowledge of Latin America. Registration at the conference is mandatory.

ABOUT DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. is a gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in production through its government approved ore processing operations. At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2016, Dynacor produced 73,476 ounces of gold, a 9% increase as compared with 2015 (67,603 ounces in 2015). In 2017, the corporation is targeting 88-92,000 ounces of gold production, a 20% increase from the previous calendar year. Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the foregoing may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX:DNG)

Website: http://www.dynacor.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/DynacorGold

Facebook: facebook.com/DynacorGoldMines

Shares outstanding: 38,754,911