Preassembled Systems Mitigating Need for Remote Assembly Facilities

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - DynaEnergetics today introduced two new product dimensions to its line of DynaStage factory-assembled well perforating systems, which are now available in 3 3/8-inch and 2 3/4-inch diameters, in addition to the original 3 1/8-inch model.

The product line expansion makes DynaStage compatible with all primary well configurations in use by North America's on-shore, unconventional oil and gas industry, according to Frank Preiss, vice president and general manager -- Americas. "Additionally, since DynaStage is delivered to the job site fully assembled, our wireline customers do not have to re-open, permit and staff the remote gun loading facilities that were closed during the industry downturn. By eliminating the need for these capital investments, DynaStage is significantly improving the return on investment for perforating services."

All three DynaStage systems can be custom ordered to address the customer's specific phasing, shot density, charge type and gun-length requirements. The systems also feature DynaEnergetics' intrinsically safe, integrated switch-detonators, which significantly reduce the risk of misruns and misfires. The wireless, pin-style detonators are inserted -- like a battery into a flashlight -- into the top of the DynaStage unit at the well site, streamlining the gun-string assembly process.

DynaEnergetics has introduced HMX temperature-rated versions of the DynaStage detonator and intrinsically safe igniter, making the system ideal for high-temperature environments like those found in the Haynesville Shale and Eagle Ford Basin. DynaStage also can be customized with a broad spectrum of DynaEnergetics' formation-tuned shaped charges, including the new HaloFrac and FracTune charge families.

Before leaving DynaEnergetics' assembly facilities, all DynaStage systems undergo an automated testing process. Customers can confirm testing at the well site using the DynaEnergetics Surface Tester, which is RP67 compliant and cannot initiate the system.

For more information, visit www.dynaenergetics.com, call the toll free customer service number 1.844.BUY.DYNA, or contact your local DynaEnergetics sales representative.