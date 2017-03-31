DynaEnergetics Successfully Defends Itself in Patent Infringement Litigation

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 31, 2017) - DynaEnergetics announced today it has successfully defended itself and its co-defendants Anderson Perforating Services, LLC, and Tong Petrotech, Inc., in an alleged infringement of U.S. Patent No. 9,080,431 ("431 patent"). The case, which was brought by GEODynamics, Inc. in the Marshall Division of the Eastern District of Texas, alleged DynaEnergetics' U.S. sales of its DPEX® shaped charges infringe upon the 431 patent. In a trial that concluded today, the jury found in favor of DynaEnergetics, Anderson Perforating and Tong on all claims, and found that every asserted claim of the 431 patent is invalid.

"DynaEnergetics' makes significant investments in technical innovation and product development, and seeks and defends its own intellectual property rights," said Ian Grieves, President of DynaEnergetics. "We also respect the valid and enforceable intellectual property rights of others. We are encouraged the jury found DynaEnergetics and its customers have not infringed upon the 431 patent. DynaEnergetics intends to seek attorneys' fees under 35 U.S.C. § 285, which allows for such fees in exceptional cases."

"I was proud to stand beside DynaEnergetics in this matter and we are thrilled that the jury made the right decision," said Justin Anderson, President of Anderson Perforating.

In a related development, the Eastern District of Texas recently ordered a stay of litigation related to an alleged infringement by DynaEnergetics of U.S. Patent No. 8,544,563, which also was brought by GEODynamics and is related to the DPEX shaped charge line. The parties agreed to a stay pending institution of an Inter Partes Review of the patent's validity by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.