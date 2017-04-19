Dynamic Solutions Worldwide Wins 2017 BizTimes I.Q. Award for Innovation

Makers of the technology-driven insect trap, DynaTrap recognized as leaders in innovation in their local southeastern Wisconsin region

MILWAUKEE, WI--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - Dynamic Solutions Worldwide, LLC, makers of the technology-driven indoor/outdoor insect trap that protects against mosquitoes, DynaTrap, announced today they will receive a BizTimes I.Q. Award for Innovation from BizTimes Media, LLC.

The I.Q. Awards salute southeastern Wisconsin businesses for their innovative products, services or processes.

The winners will receive their awards at a luncheon ceremony on Wednesday, May 24, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, Woodland Dreams Ballroom, in Milwaukee at 1721 W. Canal St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

DynaTrap® is a technology-driven indoor/outdoor insect trap that protects against mosquitoes, biting flies, moths, wasps, and more. Unlike other bug prevention solutions, DynaTrap is uniquely chemical- and pesticide-free, affordable, easy to maintain, environmentally friendly and most importantly -- effective.

The trap uses UV light and CO 2 to mimic human beings and maximize predatory insect attraction. Its strong yet silent fan then vacuums the insects into a retaining cage. When run 24/7 during mosquito season, DynaTrap works brilliantly to disrupt the mosquito life-cycle and keep your home and yard bug-free.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by the BizTimes for our innovation in the southeastern Wisconsin area," states Juan Rocha, Founder and President of Dynamic Solutions Worldwide. "Creativity and innovation have always been the cornerstones of our work here at Dynamic Solutions Worldwide and a priority when creating our products."

Here is a complete list of the I.Q. Awards recipients:

Dynamic Solutions Worldwide, LLC

HaloVino

Stormwater Solutions Engineering, LLC

True Process, Inc.

Color Ink, Inc

Braise Restaurant Supported Agriculture (RSA)

Classmunity, LLC

Lynch & Associates - Engineering Consultants, LLC

Onköl

"Innovation is a key driver to the economic success of our region," said Dan Meyer, publisher of BizTimes Milwaukee. "We salute these companies for their forward thinking commitment to growth in our community."

