DynaResource, Inc. Announces the Appointments of Mr. Eduardo Luna: (a) As a Member of The Board of Directors of DynaResource, Inc., and (b) As Special Advisor to the President of Mineras de DynaResource

IRVING, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - DynaResource, Inc. ( OTCQB : DYNR) ("DynaUSA", and "the Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Eduardo Luna has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2017. Mr. Luna's appointment was formalized by Mr. K.D. Diepholz, Chairman/CEO of the Company, utilizing the shares of Series A Preferred Stock held by Mr. Diepholz.

Concurrently, DynaUSA is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mineras de DynaResource S.A. de C.V. ("DynaMineras"), the exclusive operator of the San Jose de Gràcia Project ("SJG") in the State of Sinaloa, México, has appointed Mr. Luna as Special Advisor to the President of DynaMineras.

Mr. Luna is a respected, successful senior executive with over 40 years' experience in the mining industry. Mr. Luna's experience includes serving as a Member of the Board of Directors for major mining companies which have achieved success at the highest level of the mining industry. Mr. Luna currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Silver Wheaton Corp., which is the largest pure precious metals streaming company in the world. Mr. Luna has also served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Goldcorp Inc., Alamos Gold Inc., and Primero Mining Corp.

In addition to his roles on company boards, Mr. Luna has served in a variety of operational capacities. From 1991 to 2005, Mr. Luna served as President of Luismin SA de CV in Mexico, which operated the Tayoltita Project for Goldcorp in Mexico. Mr. Luna also served as an Executive Vice President of Goldcorp. More recently, Mr. Luna served as President of Mexican Operations for Primero Mining from 2010-2015, during which time Primero Mining operated the Tayoltita Project.

During his distinguished career, Mr. Luna has received several mining industry recognitions and appointments, which include:

National Mining Award, Mexico, 1997;

President of the Mexican Chamber of Mines;

President of the Consulting Board for the School of Mines, Universidad de Guanajuato;

Member of the Advisory Boards of the School of Mines of National University of Mexico and University of Zacatecas;

President of The Silver Institute 2002 - 2003.

Mr. Luna received a Bachelor's degree in Mining Engineering from Universidad de Guanajuato, 1971; an MBA from Tecnológico de Monterrey, 1979; and an Advanced Management degree from Harvard Business School.

In 1997 Mr. Luna was appointed Trustee of Fundación Pro Niños de la Calle, a charity that works with children living on the streets of Mexico City.

Mr. K.D. Diepholz, Chairman/CEO of DynaUSA, said, "Mr. Luna is a consummate professional in the mining industry. His stature and successes in the industry are well known. Mr. Luna will provide guidance directly to me, as President of DynaMineras, for the operations and project development at SJG. Mr. Luna's vast experience and success at the Tayoltita Property will transfer immediately to the underground test mining operations at SJG. In addition to the current underground mining development, we believe future development at SJG will include an expansion of the underground mining and pilot production activities, as well as the defining, and subsequent development of an open pit resource. We expect DynaMineras to accomplish a preliminary economic assessment report, scoping study, or similar report, which will be expected to support the project financing of the open pit operations at SJG.

"I am delighted to welcome Mr. Luna to the DynaResource family of companies. I expect Mr. Luna to provide leadership and advice to the DynaResource family of companies in order that the DynaResource Companies continue the development of SJG into a world class project. I am excited to welcome Mr. Luna to the DynaResource Companies and I look forward to working with him."

Mr. Luna said, "The DynaResource companies and the SJG Project offer a unique and substantial combination of opportunities. I recognize the possibility for the continued development of DynaResource into a mid-tier producer in the short term, and a first-class mining company in the longer term. I am very excited to join a very talented professional and management staff already in place at the DynaResource family of companies, both in the US and in Mexico. I am looking forward to providing leadership, advice and guidance for the DynaResource Companies at this exciting growth phase for the Companies, and I'm looking forward to the continuing development of the SJG Project into a world class mining property."

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

K.D. DIEPHOLZ;

DynaResource, Inc; Chairman and CEO

