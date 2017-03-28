Dynastream Introduces the G.FIT Fitness Module - A Turnkey Group Fitness Solution Connecting 50+ Devices

G.FIT features ANT/BLE dual protocol support, offering effortless connectivity to fitness equipment, heart sensors and personal devices in group fitness environments

COCHRANE, AB --(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Dynastream Innovations, today announced a new era of group fitness functionality by introducing the first module in its third generation of fitness modules, G.FIT. A turnkey ANT+ / Bluetooth™ low energy (BLE) dual-protocol solution, G.FIT modules offer advanced capabilities for group fitness in highly congested wireless environments allowing for real-time display capabilities on group monitoring applications from 50+ devices while concurrently transmitting the same fitness equipment data to personal receivers. Dual-protocol ANT+/BLE connectivity is supported with proximity and list pairing options, built-in.

"Using the ANT protocol, a wireless solution known for reliable connectivity in noisy environments, G.FIT helps fitness equipment manufactures and their gym clients tackle the difficult challenge of reliably connecting multiple sensors from different manufacturers to fitness machines and to a group monitoring application," said James Fujimoto, Director of Wireless. "With this module, fitness equipment manufacturers provide gyms and fitness centres with the ability to focus less on setup and more on pushing their participants beyond the finish line."

The G.FIT solution is easy to implement and includes a SDK containing reference code as well as an embedded fitness equipment library. Highlights include ANT+ Heart Rate & FE-C device profile support, Bluetooth Low Energy Heart Rate (Central & Peripheral) & Fitness Machine Service, Custom ANT Channels & BLE service, field upgrades via serial port or wireless connection, enhanced RSSI assisted sensor pairing, NFC tag & club card support as well as the SDK with an embedded library, reference code and sample IoS, Android and Garmin Connect IQ apps.

About Dynastream Innovations Inc.

Dynastream Innovations Inc. was established in 1998 and produces ultra low power wireless chips and modules based on ANT and ANT/BLE wireless technology. Dynastream products are available internationally through a franchised network of electronic component distributors. Our industry leading components can be found in products serving markets in sports, fitness, home / commercial automation and control, and other IoT applications.

ANT is an established protocol and silicon solution for ultra-low power (ULP) practical wireless networking applications. With millions of deployed nodes, ANT is perfectly suited for any kind of low data rate sensor network topologies; from peer-to-peer or star, to practical mesh; in personal area networks (PAN) which are well suited for sports, fitness, wellness and home health applications, or in local area networks (LAN) in home and IoT applications.

ANT+ (built on the base ANT protocol), is an interoperability infrastructure that defines device profiles which specify data formats, channel parameters and network keys. This provides seamless wireless connectivity between ANT+ enabled products, including the collection and automatic transfer of sensor data.

ANT Wireless is responsible for managing the base ANT 2.4 Ghz ultra-low power wireless protocol, the ANT+ interoperability infrastructure and the ANT+ Alliance. The company behind ANT Wireless is Dynastream Innovations Inc. (www.dynastream.com). Dynastream was established in 1998 and became a wholly owned subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. in December 2006. Dynastream is based in Cochrane, Alberta, Canada, and is a world innovator in the research and development of inertial and wireless technology.