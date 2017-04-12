Dynasty Announces Further Extension of TSX Delisting Decision

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc. ("Dynasty" or the "Company") (TSX:DMM)(OTCQX:DMMIF) announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has further extended the delisting date for the Company's common shares from the close of market on April 12, 2017 to the close of market on April 26, 2017. The Company has made an application for listing of its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") to ensure continued and seamless trading liquidity for shareholders. The Company anticipates that if its application is approved, a transfer of its stock exchange listing to the TSX-V would occur on or about the TSX delisting date.

About Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc.

Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc. is a Canadian based mining company involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador. The Company is currently focused on gold production and continued development at its Zaruma Gold Project. The Company also owns the Dynasty Goldfield Project, a permitted property 180km southwest of the Zaruma project, and the Jerusalem Project, an exploration property immediately south of the Fruta del Norte project.

