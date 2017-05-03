DynaTrap Donates 550 High-Tech Insect Traps to Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Broward County to Fight Zika

Chemical and pesticide free insect control devices will be given to expecting mothers in high-risk Zika zone

DAVIES, FL--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - DynaTrap® (www.dynatrap.com) is technology-driven, indoor/outdoor insect and mosquito protection that's chemical, pesticide, and hassle free. Today, the company announced it has donated 550 DT1050 insect traps to the Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Broward County, to protect hundreds of Floridians and expecting mothers from the threat of Zika virus.

DynaTrap will be presenting the donations, totaling over $68,800 in mosquito relief, at the Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies 25th Annual Mother's Day Luncheon. Each trap provides mosquito protection within a half acre radius for a total of approximately 275 acres of protection.

"We are committed to doing our part in helping high-risk communities fight off the threat of Zika," states Juan Rocha, Founder and President of DynaTrap. "We're proud to bolster the efforts of Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies by donating our effective, technology-driven solution, and helping to educate the community about mosquito protection."

"We're grateful for the support and donations from DynaTrap to help protect our families against Zika," states Lisa Egozi, Director of Development at Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies. "Mosquitos are a critical problem in Florida, and the threat of Zika and other mosquito-borne illnesses is a top priority for our expecting mothers and families."

DynaTrap's insect traps protect against disease-carrying mosquitoes, biting flies, moths, wasps, and more. Unlike other products on the market, DynaTrap is uniquely chemical and pesticide-free, affordable, easy to maintain, environmentally friendly, and most importantly -- effective.

Dave Detman AKA Dr Gadget, who organized the donation said, "DynaTrap is the perfect blend of advanced technology and consumer protection -- a true game changer in controlling mosquitos and protecting your pregnancy."

What sets DynaTrap's devices apart from other so-called mosquito protection is that they mimic human beings to maximize attraction and disrupt the mosquito life-cycle to prevent spread. They use strong yet silent fans to vacuum the insects into a retaining cage, which only needs emptying every 1 to 2 weeks. When run 24/7 during mosquito season, DynaTrap devices work brilliantly to disrupt the mosquito life-cycle, with maximum impact in 6 to 8 weeks.

For more information about DynaTrap, please visit www.dynatrap.com

About DynaTrap®

DynaTrap® is a technology-driven indoor/outdoor insect trap that protects against mosquitoes, biting flies, moths, wasps, and more. Unlike other bug prevention solutions, DynaTrap is uniquely chemical- and pesticide-free, affordable, easy to maintain, environmentally friendly and most importantly -- effective. It uses UV light and CO 2 to mimic human beings and maximize predatory insect attraction. Its strong yet silent fan then vacuums the insects into a retaining cage. When run 24/7 during mosquito season, DynaTrap works brilliantly to disrupt the mosquito life-cycle and keep your home and yard bug-free. For more information, please visit www.DynaTrap.com.

About Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies

Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Broward County, Inc. is a not-for-profit, community-based 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to reduce infant deaths by strengthening families through a comprehensive approach to prenatal care, parenting, education and support services. The organization works to improve birth outcomes and promote healthy families by providing access to care, education and support to those facing the physical, emotional, economic and social challenges of pregnancy and infant care. For twenty-eight years, the agency has developed and implemented innovative programs and services for low-income pregnant and parenting families, focusing on zip codes at high risk of infant death, poor maternal/child health, and child endangerment. For more information, please visit www.hmhbbroward.org.

About Dr. Gadget®

Dave Dettman AKA Dr. Gadget nationally recognized television and radio personality, currently in his 17th season on network television Dr. Gadget is the go to expert that gives it all away! Appearing on CBS' The Talk, ABC's The View, The Steve Harvey Show, The Doctors, The Wendy Williams Show, and Hallmark Channel, Dr. Gadget has become a fixture in daytime television. He has also appeared on these great shows, The Other Half with Dick Clark, The Wayne Brady Show, The Tony Danza Show, The Tyra Banks Show, Shop Till You Drop, The Montel Williams Show, HGTV, Discovery Channel, Hollywood Squares, Let's Make A Deal, MTV, VH1, DIRECT TV, ESPN, and The Game Show Network. http://www.drgadget.com/