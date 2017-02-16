Dynavax to Present at the 2017 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

BERKELEY, CA--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ : DVAX) announced today that Michael Ostrach, Dynavax's senior vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the 2017 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference next week in New York, NY. The presentation will be webcast live and will occur on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The live or replayed versions of the webcast will be available by visiting the "Investors" section of the Dynavax website at www.dynavax.com.

Dynavax is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Dynavax is developing product candidates that stimulate the immune response for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. Dynavax's lead product candidates are SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic currently in Phase 1/2 studies, and HEPLISAV-B™, a Phase 3 investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com.