Dynavax to Present at the Cowen and Company 37th Annual Health Care Conference

BERKELEY, CA--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ : DVAX) announced today that Eddie Gray, Dynavax's chief executive officer, will present at the Cowen and Company 37th Annual Health Care Conference next week in Boston, MA. The presentation will be webcast live and will occur on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 1:20 p.m. ET.

The live or replayed versions of the webcast will be available by visiting the "Investors" section of the Dynavax website at www.dynavax.com.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Dynavax is developing product candidates that stimulate the immune response for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. Dynavax's lead product candidates are SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic currently in Phase 1/2 studies, and HEPLISAV-B™, a Phase 3 investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com.